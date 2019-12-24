You are here

German exchange student says he’s told to leave India after joining protests

Jakob Lindenthal (C), a German student, attends a march to show solidarity with the students of New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university after police entered the university campus following a protest against a new citizenship law, in Chennai, India, December 16, 2019. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • A photo circulated on Twitter shows Lindenthal holding a sign that reads: ‘1933-1945 We have been there,’ a reference to Nazi Germany
  • Lindenthal said he was summoned to a meeting with India’s immigration authorities on Monday and told that he had violated the conditions of his student visa
BENGALURU: A German exchange student said on Tuesday that Indian authorities had ordered him to leave the country after he took part in protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new citizenship law.

Jakob Lindenthal, a 24-year-old pursuing a master’s degree in physics, said he took part in two rallies in the southern city of Chennai against the law, which critics say discriminates against India’s minority Muslims.

A photo circulated on Twitter shows Lindenthal holding a sign that reads: “1933-1945 We have been there,” a reference to Nazi Germany.

Lindenthal said he was summoned to a meeting with India’s immigration authorities on Monday and told that he had violated the conditions of his student visa due to his “political activities outside the campus,” and must therefore leave the country.

During the meeting, Lindenthal said, he was asked for his views on the protests against the new Indian law, which grants citizenship to non-Muslim religious groups fleeing persecution from three Muslim-majority countries.

“I think nobody can claim that I was just there to exploit my student visa to go on anti-government demonstrations and harm the country’s integrity or something.

But that was how they presented it to me,” said Lindenthal, who spoke to Reuters from New Delhi while awaiting a Christmas day flight back to Germany.
India’s Home Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesman for the foreign ministry declined to comment.

The Indian Express newspaper quoted an official at India’s Foreigners Regional Registration Office as saying that while he was unaware of Lindenthal’s case, it appeared to be a “clear case” of violating visa rules.

Indian opposition leaders, who accuse Modi’s Hindu nationalist government of strong-armed tactics to muzzle dissent, decried Lindenthal’s expulsion.

“This is dismaying. We used to be a proud democracy, an example to the world... No democracy punishes freedom of expression,” tweeted Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor.

At Pondicherry University in southern India, four students boycotted the graduation ceremony on Monday and one refused to accept her gold medal in protest at the citizenship law, according to student council president Parichay Yadav.

Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall protests and clashes

Updated 24 December 2019
AFP

Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall protests and clashes

Updated 24 December 2019
AFP

HONG KONG: Chaos broke out in an upscale Hong Kong mall on Tuesday night as riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters who were marking Christmas Eve with a series of flashmob rallies.
Riot police used pepper spray and batons to beat back angry crowds after plainclothes officers made arrests inside Harbor City, a luxury mall in Tsim Sha Tsui, one of the city’s busiest shopping districts.
Hong Kong’s many malls have become regular protest venues as the city convulses from more than six months of increasingly violent rallies pushing for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability.
The last month has seen a comparative lull in street violence.
But posts on online forums used by more hard-line protesters have called for pop-up demonstrations over the Christmas and New Year period targeting shopping districts.
Hundreds of black-clad protesters gathered in Harbor City on Tuesday evening, chanting slogans.
Tensions soon rose when a group of plainclothes police were discovered and surrounded within the sprawling shopping center, an AFP reporter on the scene said.
The plainclothes officers made multiple arrests as the crowds threw objects and heckled them.
Riot police quickly arrived at the scene, one aiming a shotgun at protesters as shops quickly shuttered.
Flashmob rallies formed in at least three other locations on Tuesday night with riot police trying to disperse crowds shouting chants and heckling officers.
A former British colony with a sizeable Christian population, Hong Kong is having a distinctly muted Christmas this year.
Swathes of the population are seething against Beijing’s rule and the semi-autonomous city’s local government.
The months of protest have helped tipped a financial hub already battered by the trade war into recession and sparked intense political polarization.
Christmas Eve is usually a major night for retailers and bars, with key districts pedestrianized.
But police said they would not close roads to traffic this year fearing protesters might use the opportunity to gather.
Hong Kong’s protests were initially sparked by a now-abandoned attempt to allow extraditions to the authoritarian mainland.
They have since morphed into a popular revolt against Beijing’s rule, with spiralling fears that the city is losing some of its unique liberties.
Local leader Carrie Lam eventually scrapped the extradition bill but both she and Beijing have refused any further concessions.
Among the demands being made by protesters is an inquiry into the police, an amnesty for the more than 6,000 people arrested and the right to elect Hong Kong’s leader.
The fall-off in violence came after hundreds of hardcore protesters were arrested during a campus siege — and after the pro-democracy camp won a landslide in local elections — last month.
That has given city leaders and police some breathing room. But public anger remains palpable.
Earlier this month a huge crowd of some 800,000 people marched peacefully.
The same group behind that rally have applied for permission to hold a similar march on New Year’s Day.
Nonetheless Beijing has thrown is weight behind Lam and dismissed the movement’s grievances.

Topics: Hong Kong

