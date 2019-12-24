You are here

  India beefs up security amid outrage against citizenship law, anger with police

India beefs up security amid outrage against citizenship law, anger with police

Activists opposed to India’s Citizenship Amendment Act said they were trying to keep up the momentum. (AP)
Updated 24 December 2019
Reuters

  • ‘We want the police to prevent an outbreak of violence but we also realize that the situation can get out of control’
  • Activists opposed to the citizenship law said they were trying to keep up the momentum
LUCKNOW, India: Indian authorities stepped up security and shut down the Internet in various places on Tuesday while members of the ruling party planned marches backing a new citizenship law even though nationwide protests against it are escalating.
An interior ministry official said the government expected all state security officials to be on duty on Christmas Eve and through the holiday week.
“We want the police to prevent an outbreak of violence but we also realize that the situation can get out of control, hence paramilitary forces will be deployed in markets and public spaces,” said a senior security official in New Delhi.
At least 20 rallies in support or against the new law were scheduled in different cities with protesters from both sides canvassing on social media to get people out over Christmas and the New Year.
The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) aims to fast-track citizenship for persecuted Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who arrived in India before Dec. 31, 2014, from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.
Its passing on Dec. 11 triggered demonstrations in the eastern state of Assam, where protesters fear it will make illegal migrants from Bangladesh legal residents.
Elsewhere, critics say the law discriminates against Muslims and is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist agenda. The government denies that.
Activists opposed to the law said they were trying to keep up the momentum and were looking for ways to work around the police clampdown and Internet blackouts.
Senior members of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading rallies to support the law said they were determined to counter what they see as misleading criticism of it.
“We want to explain that the law is not anti-Muslim and we want to expose that those who are leading the protests against the law are misleading innocent, uneducated Muslims,” said BJP spokesman Gopal Krishna Agarwal.
At least 21 people have been killed since the law was passed in protests that represent the first major opposition to Modi’s legislative agenda since his party’s landslide re-election this year.
Police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh (UP), which has seen the most deaths in the protests, suggested that Islamists were stirring up the anti-CAA demonstrations.
“We have proof that an Islamic group with its headquarters in Delhi and its strongest base in the southern state in Kerala is behind the violence in the UP,” said senior police officer Kalanidhi Naithani.
In the last 10 days, police in UP have taken nearly 900 people into custody for violence, said an official in the state’s police control room. More than 2,000 people have been arrested across India.
New York-based Human Rights Watch criticized the police action and called on them to stop using unnecessary lethal force against demonstrators.
The rights group said police had only used excessive force only against those protesting against the law, including many students.
“The authorities should prosecute violent protesters, but they also need to hold police officers to account for using excessive force,” said Meenakshi Ganguly, the group’s South Asia director.
In Uttar Pradesh’s capital of Lucknow, Tabassum Raza, a 26-year-old Muslim woman, said she was beaten by police who stormed into her home.
“After barging into my house, one of the policemen immediately pointed a gun at my forehead and asked me to tell where were the men were hiding,” she said.
“When I told them there was no one in they started beating me with batons and damaged everything,” Raza said, showing bruised forearms and legs.
Vikash Chandra Tripathi, superintendent of police in West Lucknow, said the allegations were baseless and police were only searching for people involved in the violence.
He said the police would investigate if an official complaint is lodged.
“So far the police have not received any complaints from anyone regarding,” he said.

Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall protests and clashes

Updated 24 December 2019
AFP

Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall protests and clashes

Updated 24 December 2019
AFP

HONG KONG: Chaos broke out in an upscale Hong Kong mall on Tuesday night as riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters who were marking Christmas Eve with a series of flashmob rallies.
Riot police used pepper spray and batons to beat back angry crowds after plainclothes officers made arrests inside Harbor City, a luxury mall in Tsim Sha Tsui, one of the city’s busiest shopping districts.
Hong Kong’s many malls have become regular protest venues as the city convulses from more than six months of increasingly violent rallies pushing for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability.
The last month has seen a comparative lull in street violence.
But posts on online forums used by more hard-line protesters have called for pop-up demonstrations over the Christmas and New Year period targeting shopping districts.
Hundreds of black-clad protesters gathered in Harbor City on Tuesday evening, chanting slogans.
Tensions soon rose when a group of plainclothes police were discovered and surrounded within the sprawling shopping center, an AFP reporter on the scene said.
The plainclothes officers made multiple arrests as the crowds threw objects and heckled them.
Riot police quickly arrived at the scene, one aiming a shotgun at protesters as shops quickly shuttered.
Flashmob rallies formed in at least three other locations on Tuesday night with riot police trying to disperse crowds shouting chants and heckling officers.
A former British colony with a sizeable Christian population, Hong Kong is having a distinctly muted Christmas this year.
Swathes of the population are seething against Beijing’s rule and the semi-autonomous city’s local government.
The months of protest have helped tipped a financial hub already battered by the trade war into recession and sparked intense political polarization.
Christmas Eve is usually a major night for retailers and bars, with key districts pedestrianized.
But police said they would not close roads to traffic this year fearing protesters might use the opportunity to gather.
Hong Kong’s protests were initially sparked by a now-abandoned attempt to allow extraditions to the authoritarian mainland.
They have since morphed into a popular revolt against Beijing’s rule, with spiralling fears that the city is losing some of its unique liberties.
Local leader Carrie Lam eventually scrapped the extradition bill but both she and Beijing have refused any further concessions.
Among the demands being made by protesters is an inquiry into the police, an amnesty for the more than 6,000 people arrested and the right to elect Hong Kong’s leader.
The fall-off in violence came after hundreds of hardcore protesters were arrested during a campus siege — and after the pro-democracy camp won a landslide in local elections — last month.
That has given city leaders and police some breathing room. But public anger remains palpable.
Earlier this month a huge crowd of some 800,000 people marched peacefully.
The same group behind that rally have applied for permission to hold a similar march on New Year’s Day.
Nonetheless Beijing has thrown is weight behind Lam and dismissed the movement’s grievances.

