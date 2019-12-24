You are here

Emaar may raise funds against Burj Khalifa viewing decks, but not selling them

At over 828 meters, the Burj Khalifa is twice as tall as New York’s Empire State Building and nearly three times the height of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. (Reuters)
Updated 24 December 2019
Reuters

  • Burj Khalifa is twice as tall as New York’s Empire State Building
  • Viewing decks make about 600 million-700 million dirhams ($163-$191 million) a year
DUBAI: Dubai’s Emaar Properties said on Tuesday it was considering raising capital against cash flows generated by the observation decks on its Burj Khalifa skyscraper, but was not looking at selling them.
Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources, that Emaar was planning to sell the “At The Top” observation decks on the world’s tallest building and had hired Standard Chartered to advise on the process.
Emaar “would like to confirm that is not selling the At the Top business” and is “currently considering a structured transaction wherein financing is being raised against cashflows of At The Top,” it said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.
At over 828 meters, the Burj Khalifa is twice as tall as New York’s Empire State Building and nearly three times the height of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
At The Top overlooks the Dubai Fountains, another popular tourist attraction, with views of the city, the coast, and the desert.
Reuters cited two sources on Monday as saying the sale process began in November. The sources requested anonymity as the details were not public.
The viewing decks make about 600 million-700 million dirhams ($163-$191 million) a year, one source said.

Ras Al-Khair attracts investments worth more than $26bn

The SAR100 billion comes from the public and private sectors including the phosphate, aluminium, copper, zinc and iron industries. (SPA)
Updated 56 min 25 sec ago
SPA

Ras Al-Khair attracts investments worth more than $26bn

  • The construction of an industrial port and desalination plant has aided the development of Ras Al-Khair
Updated 56 min 25 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Industrial development plans in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City have contributed to attracting investments amounting to SAR100 billion ($26.67 billion), the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Ras Al-Khair is a sprawling complex located on Saudi Arabia’s northeastern coast. It includes a port, a power plant for desalinating water and producing electricity, in addition to a railway line linking the complex to bauxite and phosphate mines.

The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu has been tasked with developing and managing mining industries in Ras Al-Khair, as well as setting targets and creating future expansion plans with partners to establish a city for mining industries.

The SAR100 billion comes from the public and private sectors including the phosphate, aluminium, copper, zinc and iron industries.

Saudi Arabia wants to diversify sources of income and exploit mining resources as  just 3 percent of these have been tapped in the Kingdom. It also wants to create an estimated 91,000 job opportunities once the entire industrial zone is completed, an area of ​​179 square kilometers.

The first stage of the expansion strategy included building a phosphate industry complex, putting the Kingdom on the map as a major supporter of food security and the second-largest supplier of phosphate fertilizers to agricultural countries. The expansion strategy also featured building an aluminum complex which will be the foundation for many manufacturing industries, including engines and auto parts.

The construction of an industrial port and desalination plant has also aided the development of Ras Al-Khair. The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu in 2016 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Aramco and updated the general plan of Ras Al- Khair to include an industrial complex for marine industries and services which was called King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services.

King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services includes a ship-building zone consisting of two dry docks, industrial buildings to manufacture ship engines, another area for the manufacture of offshore platforms and excavators, a zone for ship repair and maintenance, and a special area for marine supply vessels that contains a number of dry anchors and cranes for the repair and construction of marine supply vessels.

The MoU says the complex will be developed through Saudi Aramco, while the development of the offshore cluster area will be done by the Royal Commission.

