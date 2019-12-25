You are here

Duterte to Malaysia, Indonesia: Accept Rohingya refugees

Rohingya Muslim men are transported from a court hearing on charges of illegally travelling without proper documents, in Pathein, Ayeyarwady, Myanmar. (Reuters/File)
Ellie Aben

Ellie Aben

MANILA: President Rodrigo Duterte has urged Malaysia and Indonesia to accept Rohingya refugees fleeing persecution in the northern Rakhine province of Myanmar (Burma).

Duterte made the call on Monday as he expressed anew his solidarity with the persecuted minority group, reiterating his willingness to accept them in the Philippines.

“I am prepared. I have communicated my desire that if the Rohingya in Burma want to migrate, I will accept them,” the tough-talking president said in a speech Monday evening in Cotabato City where he led the distribution of Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) to Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARB) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM). A series of explosions that rocked Cotabato City and neighboring towns on Sunday night did not prevent Duterte from attending the event. “We have big lands. The people there are pitiful, the Muslims,” Duterte said, referring to the Rohingya refugees.

In his speech, Duterte pointed out that the Rohingya people are not accepted in Burma because of their religion.

“They’re from Sri Lanka, then they migrated (to Burma) ... but they are unwanted because the people there are Buddhists ... They (Rohingya people) are Muslims so they’re being executed,” according to Duterte. “So they became boat people and went to Australia. When they got there, Australia pushed them back (to Myanmar),” he continued.

FASTFACT

• The Philippines took in Vietnamese boat people fleeing the Vietnam war between 1975 to 1992.

Duterte then recalled how the Philippines took in Vietnamese boat people fleeing the Vietnam War between 1975 to 1992.  “We accepted Vietnamese in the past, didn’t we? ... there in Palawan,” Duterte said, as he reiterated his openness to also accept the Rohingya people.

“Let’s take them in. Mindanao is big, there are fields where they can farm . . . Let’s teach them how to survive. We will accept the Rohingya refugees,” said the president.

Duterte then called on Malaysia and Indonesia, both Muslim majority countries, to do the same.

“Let’s share among us- Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines,” he said.

In February this year, Duterte also offered Filipino citizenship to the Rohingya refugees.

“Those who really have nowhere else to go, I will accept them. I will make them Filipinos,” he said before a convention of municipal mayors at the Manila Hotel. In April last year, Myanmar criticized Duterte after the Philippine president said in a speech that we was willing to provide sanctuary for Rohingya fleeing what he called “genocide” in the Rakhine State.

Responding to his remarks, Myanmar government Zaw Htay said Duterte “doesn’t know

anything” about their country and that it was the “usual behavior” of the Philippine president “to

speak without restraint.”

Duterte later apologized to his Myanmar counterpart Aung San Suu Kyi for his genocide remark.

Family members of man killed during Iran protests arrested -Mehr news agency

Updated 24 December 2019
Reuters

Family members of man killed during Iran protests arrested -Mehr news agency

  • Relatives of a young man who was shot dead during demonstrations last month has been arrested
  • Security forces have been on high alert for any events that could spark further unrest
Updated 24 December 2019
Reuters

GENEVA: Iranian authorities have arrested relatives of a young man who was shot dead during demonstrations last month, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday, citing an informed source.
The Mehr report did not specify which of Pouya Bakhtiari’s family members had been arrested but Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of New York-based advocacy group the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said they included his parents, citing information from activists who had visited the family on Monday.
The Ministry of Intelligence and judiciary offices in Karaj, a town west of Tehran, had each summoned Bakhtiari’s father, Manouchehr, twice for questioning in the past week, a report posted on CHRI’s website on Tuesday said.
They asked him to call off a commemoration ceremony in the town of Karaj, west of Tehran, on Dec. 26 — the 40th day after his son’s death, as often observed by Shiite Muslims, Iran’s religious majority — citing concerns it could create unrest.
Manouchehr, who in an Instagram post last week had invited local and foreign media to attend the commemoration ceremony, refused to cancel it, he told CHRI.
CHRI says the 27-year-old Bakhtiari “died of a bullet wound to the head” in Karaj on Nov. 16.
Mehr noted that Bakhtiari had been “killed in a suspicious way” during the recent unrest.
Its report cited an informed source as saying the arrests were “to maintain order and security of the honorable people who have faced damages, and with the intent of preventing ... the repeat of armed action against the people.”
Security forces have been on high alert for any events that could spark further unrest after protests against a hike in fuel prices which turned political last month, sparking the bloodiest crackdown in the 40-year history of the Islamic Republic.
About 1,500 people were killed during less than two weeks of unrest that started on Nov. 15, three Iranian interior ministry officials told Reuters according to a report published on Monday.
That figure is much higher than estimated by international human rights groups and was dismissed as “fake news” by a spokesman for Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, according to semi-official news agency Tasnim.
Some family members of people killed for political or other reasons unrelated to the protests last month have also said Dec. 26 should be a day of commemoration, according to CHRI.

