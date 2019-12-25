You are here

  • Hong Kong clashes resume in shopping centers, streets

Hong Kong clashes resume in shopping centers, streets

An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during a protest outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong. (File/Reuters)
  • Black-clad protesters smashed shop windows, while police responded with tear gas and arrests
  • The protests demanding greater democratic rights show no sign of ending
HONG KONG: Clashes resumed in Hong Kong on Tuesday between police and anti-government protesters, some of them donned in Santa Claus hats, as the more than 6-month-long demonstrations look set to move into the new year.
Black-clad protesters smashed shop windows, while police responded with tear gas and the arrest of a number of demonstrators.
The protests demanding greater democratic rights show no sign of ending despite the overwhelming victory by anti-establishment candidates in elections for district representatives earlier this month.
Sunday’s protests were focused on the city’s mainly working class Mong Kok district. In response, police ran down suspected protesters in shopping malls and on subway trains.

Islamic rights body denounces Indian citizenship bill

People attend a protest against a new citizenship law, in Kolkata, India, December 22, 2019. (REUTERS)
Islamic rights body denounces Indian citizenship bill

  • The commission urged the international community and the UN to pressure the Indian government to repeal the discriminatory clauses of CAB
JEDDAH: The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Tuesday strongly condemned the violence and loss of life in the wake of peaceful protests against the Indian government’s discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 (CAB).
The commission said that Muslims and non-Muslims alike across India have categorically rejected CAB, charging it as a biased, discriminatory and diversionary act, which goes against the Indian constitution.
The IPHRC welcomed the assertions of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights that CAB is “fundamentally discriminatory in nature.”
It added that the law is incompatible with international human rights covenants.
The citizenship law comes amid recent waves of discriminatory actions by the Indian government, including revoking the special status of the Muslim-majority state of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, discriminatory screening of Muslims from the National Register of Citizens in Assam and plans to build a Hindu temple at the site of centuries-old Babri Mosque.
The IPHRC said that these actions reflect a consistent pattern of the bigoted far-right Hindutva policies that aim to subjugate Muslims in India.
The commission urged the international community and the UN to pressure the Indian government to repeal the discriminatory clauses of CAB, abide by international standards in dealing with peaceful protests and ensure protection of all human rights and freedoms.

