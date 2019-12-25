Meghan Markle’s Morocco ensemble reportedly the most expensive thing she wore in 2019

DUBAI: According to The Daily Mail, the custom Dior kaftan that the Duchess of Sussex wore in Morocco earlier this year was the most costly clothing item she donned in 2019.

The publication calculated the cost of all the new items worn by Meghan Markle in 2019.

Reportedly, the cream-colored bespoke creation that she sported in February during a three-day visit to the North African nation was valued at approximately $120,000.

The Duchess donned the modest creation that featured long draped sleeves for an intimate reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco, Thomas Reilly, and his wife, Leah, at the British Residence in Rabat.

It wasn’t the first time that the American royal paid tribute to the country through her sartorial choices. In fact, she arrived at Casablanca’s Mohammed V International Airport in February wearing a red, long-sleeved dress that served as a subtle, sartorial nod to Morocco’s flag.