Emirates President Tim Clark to retire from Dubai carrier in June

Emirates Airline President Tim Clark speaks at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai. (Reuters)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Emirates President Tim Clark to retire from Dubai carrier in June

  • Tim Clark, who joined the airline in 1985 when it was first launched, will remain on as an adviser, the company told The Associated Press by email
  • The British aviation industry figure has gained a formidable reputation in the United Arab Emirates
AP

DUBAI: The president of Dubai-based airline Emirates will retire in June after 17 years at the helm of the Middle East’s biggest carrier, the company confirmed Wednesday.

Tim Clark, who joined the airline in 1985 when it was first launched, will remain on as an adviser, the company told The Associated Press by email.
His retirement at the end of June 2020 was first announced by Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum in an internal company memo to employees on Tuesday. No details were given on who will succeed him.

The British aviation industry figure has gained a formidable reputation in the United Arab Emirates. Local media, which reported that Clark turned 70 in November, wrote glowing pieces about his tenure after news broke that he’d be stepping down as president.

The Dubai-based Gulf News described him as the “genius” who has headed the airline since 2003. Abu Dhabi-based The National said he helped take Emirates’ growth “to dizzying heights.” The National noted that when Emirates began operations in 1985, it was leasing planes from Pakistan International Airlines, and now has a fleet of 270 aircraft that fly to 159 cities.

His biography on the airline’s website describes him as “instrumental in the transformation of Emirates into the global giant it is today.”
Emirates has expanded rapidly in the US and elsewhere in recent decades, operating daily flights to major North American cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, among others.

It’s main hub of Dubai International Airport is the world’s busiest for international travel, with more than 89 million arrivals or transits in 2019.
Aviation and tourism are major pillars of Dubai’s economy, and Emirates’ success is key to that. The airline is known for its customer service, comfort and state-of-the-art aircraft.

Emirates’ success and that of smaller rivals Qatar Airways and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has rattled big US airlines, which accuse the Gulf carriers of receiving billions of dollars of unfair government subsidies. They deny the allegations.

Trump says he and Xi will sign China trade deal

Updated 25 December 2019
Reuters

Trump says he and Xi will sign China trade deal

  • US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Dec. 13 that representatives from both countries would sign Phase 1 of the agreement
  • Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said both countries were in close contact
Updated 25 December 2019
Reuters

PALM BEACH: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the US-China trade deal agreed to this month.
“We will be having a signing ceremony, yes,” Trump told reporters. “We will ultimately, yes, when we get together. And we’ll be having a quicker signing because we want to get it done. The deal is done, it’s just being translated right now.”
United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Dec. 13 that representatives from both countries would sign the Phase 1 trade deal agreement in the first week of January.
Speaking in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said both countries were in close contact.
“Both sides’ economic and trade teams are in close communication about detailed arrangements for the deal’s signing and other follow-up work,” Geng told a daily news briefing.
He did not elaborate.
Beijing has not yet confirmed specific components of the deal that were released by US officials. A spokesman for China’s Commerce Ministry said last week the details would be made public after the official signing.

