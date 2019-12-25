You are here

  • Home
  • Queen Elizabeth II, close family celebrate Christmas

Queen Elizabeth II, close family celebrate Christmas

1 / 5
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, eastern England, on December 25, 2019. (AFP)
2 / 5
Britain's Princess Charlotte leaves the St Mary Magdalene's church after the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2019. (Reuters)
3 / 5
(L-R) Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave after the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, eastern England, on December 25, 2019. (AFP)
4 / 5
Britainâ€™s Queen Elizabeth leaves the St Mary Magdalene's church after the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2019. (Reuters)
5 / 5
Britainâ€™s Prince Charles, Princess Beatrice of York, Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at St Mary Magdalene's church for the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b3zae

Updated 25 December 2019
AP

Queen Elizabeth II, close family celebrate Christmas

  • Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan, and their 7-month-old son, Archie, are spending the holiday in Canada with Meghan’s mother
  • The royals were greeted by several hundred well-wishers who had gathered outside the church grounds
Updated 25 December 2019
AP

SANDRINGHAM: Queen Elizabeth II and her close family celebrated Christmas with a morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church near her rural retreat at Sandringham in eastern England.
It was a festive event Wednesday as the queen was joined for the first time by Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, the two eldest children of Prince William and his wife, Kate. They left 1-year-old Prince Louis at home.
George and Charlotte walked to church hand in hand with their parents. Prince Charles, their grandfather, walked next to them.
The queen arrived in a Bentley with Charles’ wife, Camilla. Her elderly husband, Prince Philip, stayed at home. He was discharged from a hospital Tuesday after treatment for an undisclosed ailment. Philip, 98, has retired from public duties.
Prince Andrew, who has stepped down from royal duties because of his association with a convicted sex offender, attended an earlier church service with his brother Charles at his side.
Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan, and their 7-month-old son, Archie, did not attend. They are spending the holiday in Canada with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.
The royals were greeted by several hundred well-wishers who had gathered outside the church grounds.
The queen’s traditional pre-recorded Christmas message will be broadcast throughout Britain and the Commonwealth nations Wednesday afternoon. Excerpts released ahead of time reveal that the queen plans to acknowledge it has been a challenging year.
Talking about the need for reconciliation and forgiveness, Elizabeth says: “The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference.”
She is thought to be referring both to Britain’s laborious exit from the European Union, which is now almost certainly going to happen on Jan. 31 after voters gave the pro-Brexit Conservative Party a comfortable majority in Parliament, and to the royal family’s difficulties.
The problems this year included Andrew’s retreat from public duties following a disastrous TV interview in which he defended his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and failed to show empathy for Epstein’s young female victims.
The family has also endured what many close observers think is a rift between William and Harry. Both Harry and Meghan have complained about constant scrutiny by the media as they settle into family life with Archie.

Topics: Queen Elizabeth II Christmas British royal family

Related

World
Queen Elizabeth admits ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas message
Offbeat
Queen Elizabeth mixes puddings, and sends message of continuity

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he had partial memory loss after a fall this week

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on as he leaves the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil December 12, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 8 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he had partial memory loss after a fall this week

  • Earlier this month, Bolsonaro said he had been examined for skin cancer
Updated 8 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

SAO PAULO: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday night that he briefly lost his memory after falling at his presidential residence in Brasilia, the capital, earlier this week.
The president’s office disclosed on Monday that Bolsonaro, 64, had suffered a fall and was taken to a hospital Monday night for a brain scan, which detected no abnormalities. Bolsonaro spent the night in the hospital and was discharged on Tuesday.
“I had partial memory loss. This morning I managed to recover a lot of stuff,” Bolsonaro told the Band TV network Tuesday night. “Now I am fine. I did not know, for instance, what I had done in the previous day.”
Since September 2018, Bolsonaro has undergone four surgeries because of a knife attack he suffered during the election campaign.
Recently, the right-wing president also journalists he potentially had skin cancer, but a biopsy ruled out the disease.  

Topics: Brazil

Related

Saudi Arabia
Bolsonaro’s visit ‘a major step in bolstering KSA-Brazil relations’
Business & Economy
Jair Bolsonaro uses WEF platform to sell a ‘new Brazil’ to Davos elite

Latest updates

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he had partial memory loss after a fall this week
Displaced Syrian grows mushrooms to feed family
MiSK launches video game safety platform in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival opens accreditation
Relief group: 216,000 have fled homes in northwest Syria

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.