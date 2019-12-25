Japan stocks lose steam but still near 14-month peak

You are here

People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. (AP)
Reuters

  • The Nikkei share average ticked down 0.20 percent to 23,782.87 while the broader Topix lost 0.39 percent to 1,721.42
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average dipped in holiday-thinned trade on Wednesday, while Nissan hit an eight-year low after a top executive tasked with leading a recovery at the troubled automaker abruptly resigned just weeks into his new job.

The Nikkei share average ticked down 0.20 percent to 23,782.87 while the broader Topix lost 0.39 percent to 1,721.42, with 34 shares declining for every 10 gainers.

While the Nikkei was not far from a 14-month high of 24,091 hit last week, its rally on the back of optimism on the global economic outlook and US-China trade negotiations has petered out with many players away for holidays.

The dearth of big macroeconomic events prompted traders to focus on shares that had some news. Nissan Motor fell 3.1 percent to a low last seen in September 2011 after Jun Seki, its vice chief operating officer and a former contender for CEO, said he was leaving the firm to become the president of Nidec Corp.

His decision is seen as a potential blow to the automaker’s push to turn the corner on a scandal involving ousted former Chairman Carlos Ghosn and slumping sales.

Nidec shares gained 0.3 percent.

Shimamura tumbled 7.6 percent after the clothing retailer cut its profit estimates for the year to February by about 25 percent, citing weak sales.

Sugi Holdings lost 6.5 percent after the drugstore chain operator’s quarterly earnings fell short of strong market expectations.

Japan Post Insurance dropped 1.1 percent and its parent Japan Post Holdings ticked down 0.7 percent amid media report that the CEO of Japan Post Holdings and two top executives at Japan Post Insurance will resign this week over the improper sales of insurance policies.

Japan Post Insurance has been marred by the scandal for months and its shares have lost almost 30 percent of their value so far this year, compared to 19 percent gains in the Nikkei.

The market has shown limited response so far on a proposed overhaul of the Tokyo Stock Exchange that could set a fairly low minimum market capitalization requirement for the bourse’s planned “prime market.”

The proposal suggests a few hundred small cap shares could be excluded from the Topix index, market players said.

“The shares that are likely to be excluded are illiquid in the first place so few investors are trying to sell them now,” said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, chief executive of Investrust.

Japan Nikkei

Emirates President Tim Clark to retire from Dubai carrier in June

Updated 25 December 2019
AP

Emirates President Tim Clark to retire from Dubai carrier in June

  • Tim Clark, who joined the airline in 1985 when it was first launched, will remain on as an adviser, the company told The Associated Press by email
  • The British aviation industry figure has gained a formidable reputation in the United Arab Emirates
Updated 25 December 2019
AP

DUBAI: The president of Dubai-based airline Emirates will retire in June after 17 years at the helm of the Middle East’s biggest carrier, the company confirmed Wednesday.

Tim Clark, who joined the airline in 1985 when it was first launched, will remain on as an adviser, the company told The Associated Press by email.
His retirement at the end of June 2020 was first announced by Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum in an internal company memo to employees on Tuesday. No details were given on who will succeed him.

The British aviation industry figure has gained a formidable reputation in the United Arab Emirates. Local media, which reported that Clark turned 70 in November, wrote glowing pieces about his tenure after news broke that he’d be stepping down as president.

The Dubai-based Gulf News described him as the “genius” who has headed the airline since 2003. Abu Dhabi-based The National said he helped take Emirates’ growth “to dizzying heights.” The National noted that when Emirates began operations in 1985, it was leasing planes from Pakistan International Airlines, and now has a fleet of 270 aircraft that fly to 159 cities.

His biography on the airline’s website describes him as “instrumental in the transformation of Emirates into the global giant it is today.”
Emirates has expanded rapidly in the US and elsewhere in recent decades, operating daily flights to major North American cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, among others.

It’s main hub of Dubai International Airport is the world’s busiest for international travel, with more than 89 million arrivals or transits in 2019.
Aviation and tourism are major pillars of Dubai’s economy, and Emirates’ success is key to that. The airline is known for its customer service, comfort and state-of-the-art aircraft.

Emirates’ success and that of smaller rivals Qatar Airways and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has rattled big US airlines, which accuse the Gulf carriers of receiving billions of dollars of unfair government subsidies. They deny the allegations.

Tim Clark Emirates Dubai UAE

