You are here

  • Home
  • 49,000 Saudis employed via Hadaf in 11 months

49,000 Saudis employed via Hadaf in 11 months

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund
Short Url

https://arab.news/b9pzp

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

49,000 Saudis employed via Hadaf in 11 months

  • Hadaf deposited SR11.45 million in November rewards for 4,111 male and female trainees in the Tamheer scheme
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) revealed that 48,822 jobseekers were employed from the start of 2019 to the end of November through its branches in various Saudi regions and governorates.
Hadaf offers rehabilitation and training programs for jobseekers.
Its Makkah branch had the highest employment rate, with 10,933 men and women employed, followed by the Eastern Province (8,778), Riyadh (7,957), Madinah (5,753), Jazan (3,392), Tabuk (2,211), Najran (2,033), Al-Jouf (1,903), Al-Qassim (1,765), Hail (1,195), Asir (1,169), Al-Bahah (930) and the Northern Borders (803).
Earlier this month, Hadaf deposited SR11.45 million in November rewards for 4,111 male and female trainees in the Tamheer scheme.

Trainees enrolled on the program are allocated SR3,000 per month for the duration of the training period and are also insured against work risks. On completion, they receive a training certificate of experience presented by Hadaf. To qualify for the Tamheer program, applicants need to be Saudi nationals and must prove they have not been employed during the previous six months. They should also hold a Ph.D., bachelor’s or master’s degree, and cannot have previously benefited from the program.
 

Topics: Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Hadaf under virus attack
Saudi Arabia
HADAF mobile branch takes part in Al-Baha Summer Festival

Dramatic ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse is a first for Saudi Arabia

The final solar eclipse of 2019 will farewell the year in dramatic fashion in places such as India, Singapore, the Philippines and areas of Australia as well as the Gulf region.
Updated 38 min 1 sec ago
Fatima Muhammad

Dramatic ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse is a first for Saudi Arabia

  • Schools postpone exams after doctors’ safety warnings
Updated 38 min 1 sec ago
Fatima Muhammad

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will wake up to a “Ring of Fire” in the sky on Thursday — a spectacular solar eclipse believed to be the first of its kind in the Kingdom.

The final solar eclipse of 2019 will farewell the year in dramatic fashion in places such as India, Singapore, the Philippines and areas of Australia as well as the Gulf region.
Eyewitnesses to the annular eclipse will see the moon move in front of the sun, blocking out the center but leaving the edges visible — creating a “Ring of Fire” in the sky.
Abdullah Al-Misnad, a climate professor at Qassim University’s geography department, said that the Dec. 26 eclipse will be the first of two in Saudi Arabia, with a second eclipse due on June 21, 2020.
The solar eclipse is expected to last 2 minutes 55 seconds. It will not be visible to all Gulf countries, but is limited to a 160 km swathe across southern areas of the Arabian Peninsula.
Hofuf in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province — the only Gulf city over which the eclipse shadow will pass — will have unrivalled views of the “Ring of Fire” eclipse, Al-Misnad said.
However, he cautioned people against looking or staring at the sun during the eclipse.
Dr. Salwa Al-Hazaa, a consultant ophthalmic surgeon at King Faisal Specialist Hospital, also warned against looking at the sun during any type of eclipse because of the high risk of eye damage.
Gazing at the sun during a full or partial solar eclipse is harmful and could cause partial blindness, she said.

FASTFACT

An annular solar eclipse occurs when a new moon is furthest from the Earth on its elliptical orbit, and on Christmas Day it will appear about one percent smaller in the sky. It cannot fully eclipse the sun, and instead observers see a ‘ring of fire’ or ‘ring of light’ around the moon. It is essentially a pretty partial solar eclipse, and at all times observers need to wear protective solar eclipse glasses.

She also warned against using so-called “protective” glasses, which she said were “useless,” and failed to protect the eyes against ultraviolet and infrared light produced during an eclipse.
Al-Hazaa said that children and those aged under 20 years are most vulnerable to eye damage from harmful rays from the sun.
The damaging effects of staring at the sun might not be clear immediately, but will appear after a short period of time in form of a decline in vision and difficulty in identifying colors.
“The real danger lies in the infrared rays, which cannot be seen by our eyes. When these rays penetrate the eyes, they cause harmful effects to the retina,” she said.
Minister of Education Hamad Al-Asheikh has told schools in the Kingdom to postpone exams until 9 a.m. on Thursday as a precautionary measure to protect students and school staff during the solar eclipse.

Topics: solar eclipse 2019

Related

photos
Science & Technology
Chileans, Argentines gape at total solar eclipse

Latest updates

Dramatic ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse is a first for Saudi Arabia
Turkey readying to give Libya military support
Personal ID cards ease access to health cover in Saudi Arabia
Syria missile strike kills 5 pro-Iran fighters: monitor
What We Are Reading Today: Against Political Equality by Tongdong Bai

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.