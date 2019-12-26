Personal ID cards ease access to health cover in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Personal identity cards can be used to identify insured people visiting a Saudi health care provider from January 2020 under changes introduced by the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance.
The council announced the move with a campaign launched under the banner “We made it easier for you.”
“The insured no longer need to present the health care insurance company card
when visiting health care providers. Citizens can use their national identity card and residents their residency card,” Dr. Shabab Al-Ghamdi, the council’s secretary-general, said.
He said the move will offer the insured easier access to health care services and keep pace with the digital transformation in the private health insurance sector. AN Ryadh
The council campaign includes media outlets and social media, with messages in Arabic, English, Urdu, Filipino, Hindi and Bengali.
Al-Ghamdi said that council representatives visited major health-care providers in cities and regions around the Kingdom to highlight recent developments in the private health insurance sector, and raise awareness about the cooperative health insurance system, executive regulations and the unified document.
Information on personal health insurance can be found on the council’s website by entering a national identity card or residency card number.
https://arab.news/yeexg
