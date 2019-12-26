You are here

  • Home
  • Japan hangs Chinese man over murder of family of four

Japan hangs Chinese man over murder of family of four

Japan's Justice Minister Masako Mori speaks during a press conference at the ministry in Tokyo on December 26, 2019. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/btcbh

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Japan hangs Chinese man over murder of family of four

  • The victims’ bodies were found dumped in Hakata Bay in Fukuoka, handcuffed and weighted down
  • The execution is the second this year after Japan hanged two men convicted of murder in August
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: Japan on Thursday hanged a Chinese man convicted of the murder of a family of four whose bodies were found handcuffed and weighted down with dumbbells in a bay, the justice minister said.

Masako Mori said she ordered the execution of Wei Wei “after careful consideration,” over robbery and multiple murders carried out with two other students in 2003.

Wei, a 40-year-old former language student in Japan, had pleaded guilty to the four murder counts but had contended he was not a central figure in the case.

The trio, reportedly allured by money, robbed the home of Japanese businessman Shinjiro Matsumoto, 41, in southwestern city of Fukuoka in June 2003 and strangled him with a tie.

His 40-year-old wife Chika was drowned in a bathtub and the children strangled or smothered.

The victims’ bodies were found dumped in Hakata Bay in Fukuoka, handcuffed and weighted down.

The other two suspects fled to China but were arrested there.

According to the Asahi Shimbun daily, the first execution of a foreigner since the ministry began announcing the names of those executed was in 2009.

A Chinese man was hanged for killing three Chinese whom he lived with near Tokyo and for injuring three, the Asahi said.

The execution is the second this year after Japan hanged two men convicted of murder in August.

With more than 100 inmates on death row, Japan is one of few developed nations to retain the death penalty, and public support for it remains high despite international criticism, including from rights groups.

Topics: Japan China

Kashmir border shooting kills 2 Pakistani, an Indian soldier

Updated 19 min 58 sec ago
AP

Kashmir border shooting kills 2 Pakistani, an Indian soldier

  • The Pakistani military said in a statement that its troops came under attack Wednesday
  • Tensions in Muslim-majority Kashmir have escalated since August
Updated 19 min 58 sec ago
AP
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India have again traded fire in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, with the latest exchange killing two Pakistani troops and an Indian soldier, officials on both sides said Thursday.
The Pakistani military said in a statement that its troops came under attack Wednesday in the Dewa area, where the two soldiers died, and returned fire. There was also cross-border shooting in the Hajji Pir region. The Pakistani military called it an “unprovoked cease-fire violation.”
In India, army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said an Indian soldier was killed when Pakistani forces targeted their positions Wednesday in the area of Rampur, in the Indian-administered Kashmir. He said Indian soldiers returned fire.
Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi condemned the latest cease-fire violation and paid tributes to the two killed soldiers, accusing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of looking to disrupt peace in the region.
Tensions in Muslim-majority Kashmir — which is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety — have escalated since August, when India downgraded the autonomy of the portion of Kashmir it administers and imposed a lock-down.
The two nuclear-armed neighbors have two of their three wars over Kashmir after gaining independence from British rule in 1947.
In February, an escalation pushed them to the brink of war again when a suicide bombing in Indian-run Kashmir killed 40 Indian troops, an attack claimed by a Pakistan-based militant group.
Pakistan later said its forces downed two Indian air force planes and captured an Indian pilot, who was later released.
Islamabad has repeatedly claimed that New Delhi seeks to launch cross-border attacks on Pakistan to divert international attention from its human rights violations in Kashmir and tensions with its own minority Muslims.

Latest updates

Israel hits Gaza with air strikes after ‘rocket fire’
Japan hangs Chinese man over murder of family of four
Kashmir border shooting kills 2 Pakistani, an Indian soldier
Aung San Suu Kyi party official killed in Myanmar’s Rakhine
Baby Talk: Natural ways to relieve teething pain

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.