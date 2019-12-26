You are here

  • Home
  • Most memorable television moments in 2019 that got us talking

Most memorable television moments in 2019 that got us talking

‘Russian Doll’ was billed as a comedy-drama. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v9t6z

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Most memorable television moments in 2019 that got us talking

  • From Mind Flayer to Night-King slayer, 2019’s most memorable TV moments (Spoilers ahead)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

‘Game of Thrones’

Let’s begin with an ending. The ending. “Game of Thrones” was the biggest TV show of the decade, and even though it may not have gone out with the bang everyone was hoping for (largely due to the fact that the two preceding seasons had dragged out certain plotlines for far too long, leaving way too much to cram into this final season), there were still some stellar scenes.  Foremost among them was Arya’s last-gasp leap out of the Winterfell night sky to bring down the Night King and shatter (literally) his undead army. Even the most cynical viewer must have let out a cheer. 

‘Watchmen’

Set in the alternate history laid out in the acclaimed graphic novel of the same name by Alan Moore (but years on from the events of the source material, and with different characters), Damon Lindelof’s show was complex, layered, sometimes confusing, but ultimately rewarding. Like Lindelof’s first hit, “Lost,” viewers were often required to bend their minds around some pretty major leaps of logic to follow this tale of masked police officers tackling masked vigilantes who are treated as outlaws. Along the way, the provocative, visually dazzling show also made some intense observations about race relations.

‘Chernobyl’

Aside from being a brilliant and revelatory ‘true-story’ miniseries, this often-gruesome, always-gripping retelling of the April 1986 meltdown of a nuclear reactor in Pripyat, Ukraine was also an incredibly timely reminder (in the UK and US particularly) of the lengths that individuals and institutions will go to, and the lies they will tell, to hold on to power. The inhumanity of those in charge was strikingly juxtaposed against the humanity and courage of those most at physical risk.

‘Succession’

Jesse Armstrong’s dark comedy-drama will top many people’s list of 2019’s best shows — and deservedly so. Its second season continued to develop the sharp-tongued in-fighting of the contemptible-but-enthralling Roy family as Connor, Kendall, Siobhan and Roman all fought for prominence in ailing patriarch Logan’s media conglomerate. At its best, “Succession” is like “Dynasty” meets “Arrested Development” meets Shakespeare. 

‘Jinn’

Bear with us here. We’re not suggesting “Jinn” was a great TV show. It demonstrably wasn’t. But Netflix’s first Arabic original series was the year’s most-discussed show produced in the Arab world, by some distance — nothing else came close. Granted, the vast majority of that discussion centered around the negative feedback created by how upset some people got about seeing teenagers acting like, well, teenagers. But negative publicity is still publicity. And once the dust has settled, this story of a group of high-school kids who encounter a malicious spirit on a school trip to Petra might just prove to be a milestone in the development of TV shows that actually address the youth of the Arab world. 

‘When They See Us’

Ava DuVernay’s exceptional four-part miniseries — based on the true story of the unimaginably unfair prosecution and eventual exoneration of five teenage African-American boys convicted of the rape and assault of a white woman in New York’s Central Park in 1989 was a magnificent dissection of institutionalized racism that remains relevant today — and not just in the US. Beautifully shot, with powerful performances from its ensemble cast (including the villains of the piece), this was harrowing, heartbreaking, and important storytelling.

‘Stranger Things’

The third season of the Duffer Brothers’ Eighties-nostalgia-fest sci-fi horror was broad, funny and freaky in equal measure. It’s gone well beyond a cult smash now, and the showrunners seem to have realized that — staging some breathtaking set-piece showdowns not just between the Mind Flayer and Eleven, but between Russian agents and Sherriff Hopper. The whole season nailed the fine balance between the geeky cuteness of the show’s first outing and the darker, more dangerous vibe of the second.

‘Russian Doll’

Natasha Lyonne’s show might have been the year’s most left-field small-screen success. It was billed as a comedy-drama, and it’s hard to remember a show that has balanced the two quite so well. Lyonne plays Nadia — a cynical and not-that-easy-to-like videogame designer — stuck in a time loop in which she repeatedly dies. She respawns in the same spot, on the same night (her birthday party) every time, and sets about trying to resolve the loop. 

Topics: Game of Thrones Watchmen Chernobyl Succession jinn When They See Us Stranger Things Russian Doll

Arab designers ruled the red carpet in 2019

Halle Berry wore a sweeping burgundy ballgown by Elie Saab as she won her Best Actress Oscar. (Getty)
Updated 26 December 2019
SUJATA ASSOMULL

Arab designers ruled the red carpet in 2019

  • From stars like Elie Saab to emerging talents like Masion Yeya, Arab designers were all over this year’s major events
Updated 26 December 2019
SUJATA ASSOMULL

MUMBAI: When it comes to making a dramatic statement, Middle Eastern designers have become the go-to for celebrities across the world. From stars like Elie Saab to emerging talents like Masion Yeya, Arab designers were all over this year’s major events. Here are a few of the best red-carpet looks created by Arab designers in 2019. 

ELIE SAAB

The Lebanese designer is no stranger to the Oscars — his first outing was in 2002, when Halle Berry wore a sweeping burgundy ballgown by Saab as she won her Best Actress Oscar. Looking every bit a winner this year was Michelle Yeoh, in an Elie Saab off-shoulder gown with sequined bodice and full skirt that left the 56-year-old actress looking like Hollywood royalty. 

GEORGES HOBEIKA

Catherine Zeta Jones walked the Emmy’s red carpet in a striking cerise pink gown with cape effect from Beirut-based designer George Hobeika’s couture collection. The brightly colored cascading chiffon dress ensure the 49-year-old actress looked graceful as could be, and she completed the look with custom-dyed pink Stuart Weitzman platform sandals. 

ZUHAIR MURAD 

Another celebrity red-carpet favorite from the region is Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad, and when American actress Jessica Chastain wore a full beaded emerald green gown from his Couture Winter 2019/2020 for the Los Angeles Premiere of her film “It, Chapter Two” she dazzled like a jewel. It was the perfect choice for the redhead, and it ensured the fashion media took note of this premier. 

MADIYAH AL SHARQI

TV reality star Khloe Kardashian took the meaning of “Diva” to a new level in her Madiyah Al Sharqi gold-wrap dress complete with curly blonde wig as she accompanied her mother Kris Jenner to legendary singer Diana Ross’s 75th birthday party. Al-Sharqi is the daughter of the ruler of Fujairah, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sharqi, and the 29 year-old  launched her eponymous label in 2012. As Kardahsian showed, her designs are beginning to gain international recognition.

ASHI STUDIO 

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a veteran of the Cannes Film Festival, and is known for making some bold red-carpet choices. This year, her white multi-layered gown by Beirut-based fashion house Ashi Studio — helmed by Saudi-born Mohammed Ashi — included feather, ruffles and a long train, and was a true head-turner. It wasn’t the first time the actress has chosen a gown by the Saudi designer for Cannes, and he is clearly one of her favorites. 

RAMI AL-ALI

There is no bigger showbiz event than the Oscars, and many of the attendees this year turned to designers from the Middle East for their big night out. But to be worn by a winner is every fashion designer’s dream, and Dubai-based Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali was lucky enough to achieve that dream when Hannah Beachler walked away with the Oscar for Best Production for her work on “Black Panther.” Bleacher was the first African-American to be nominated in this category, and for the historic occasion she sported a flamboyant flaming orange satin one-shoulder evening dress with a thigh-high split created by Al-Ali.

MAISON YEYA

Jennifer Lopez is known to love labels from the Middle East — in a recent interview she said that Zuhair Murad was one of all-time favorites. But she’s also a fan of up-and-coming Egyptian label Maison Yeya, and selected a bright yellow dress from their couture collection for the red-carpet premiere of her film “The Hustlers” at the Toronto International Film festival. The multi-layered dress with ruffle effect and plunging neckline ensured that J-Lo did not disappoint. 

YOUSEF AL-JASMI

There is no better endorsement for a label than to have living legend wear you for their comeback moment. At the American Music Awards 52-year-old Toni Braxton performed her 1996 song “Unbreak My Heart” in this stunning sheer white gown from Kuwaiti label Yousef Al-Jasmi. She arrived on the red carpet earlier wearing a beige, off-the-shoulder gown from another Kuwaiti label, Labourjoisie. Both dresses proved that this diva is truly fabulous at any age. 

REEM ACRA

Cannes Film Festival is 12 days of non-stop red-carpet moments, so by the closing night, it’s often a challenge to keep the momentum going. US actress Elle Fanning made sure she was the one to beat at the closing ceremony, choosing a gown from Lebanese designer Reem Acra’s bridal collection. The champagne gown came with an embroidered cape and had an angelic feel. The youngest member of this year’s Cannes jury looked like a modern-day princess. 

Topics: arab designers ELIE SAAB  Georges Hobeika ZUHAIR MURAD  MADIYAH AL SHARQI ASHI STUDIO  RAMI AL-ALI  MAISON YEYA   YOUSEF ALIJAMI 

Latest updates

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny detained: spokeswoman
Turkey’s Erdogan says to send troops to Libya
Arab designers ruled the red carpet in 2019
Indonesia mourns 15 years after Boxing Day tsunami
Most memorable television moments in 2019 that got us talking

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.