Big shortcoming: A Grinch’s guide to 2020 global growth

The global economic outlook is far from rosy, with one analyst predicting ‘a purgatory of growth.’ (Reuters)
  • Protests and populism turn politics into an economic wild card
PARIS: US political clouds coupled with wider climate and digital transformations point to a tricky 2020 for the world economy, although experts say a crisis is improbable.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said last month that activity had been hobbled by weaker trade and investment in the past two years, as US President Donald Trump pursued a trade war with China.

The OECD expects global growth to dip in the coming year to 2.9 percent, its lowest level since the world recession of 2009.

Trump appears to have struck a truce with China for now, under a “phase one” pact announced this month, but pre-existing tariffs remain in place and it will take time to demobilize their effects.

More broadly, the OECD contrasted proactive actions taken by central banks with the policy foot-dragging by governments in the face of climate change and the march of technology.

Industrialists and investors are having to correct their climate strategies even as Trump sits firm in his policy of denial. 

The International Monetary Fund was a little more optimistic in its latest World Economic Outlook, forecasting 2020 growth of 3.4 percent, but warning nevertheless of a “synchronized slowdown and uncertain recovery.”

At a time of populism and protests around the world, politics will remain an economic wild card next year.

Trump heads into the November presidential election under an impeachment cloud, and Britain’s Brexit divorce from the European Union will likely be sealed next month, following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s election triumph.

Meanwhile, the rise of technological giants sitting on mountains of data is challenging the distribution of wealth between governments and big business, and has the potential to reshape the world of work as artificial intelligence exploits that data.

The online arena has emerged as another front for Trump’s trade wars, after he threatened tariffs on France over its digital tax imposed on the likes of Amazon, Facebook and Google. Europe is threatening a collective response.

Ludovic Subran, chief economist of German insurance giant Allianz, sees a global “purgatory of growth” coming up.

Any systemic shock next year “will probably not be born in finance, but will be exogenous, for example a big regulatory shock on personal data, or in relation to the climate,” he said.

If Trump survives the impeachment process and wins a second term, he could “double the bet against China” at the risk of military confrontation, Subran added.

Trump and his potential challengers on the Democratic left are united in their hostility to the free-trade and liberalization agendas that, they argue, hollowed out industrial America over the past decades.

The mistrust is felt well beyond the US.

“The big issue is transformation, digitalization, electric mobility,” said Ingo Kuebler, the staff representative at Mahle, a German automotive supplier that has already been forced to downsize as car buyers turn away from diesel engines.

Kuebler warned that an influx of cheap Chinese car batteries means “we are dreading the loss of many jobs.” Since the financial crisis a decade ago, central bank policies have led to negative interest rates spreading in some countries, squeezing bank profitability and inflating private debt.

With growth faltering, the debate about wealth distribution will become still more acute. Anger at inequality runs like a thread through protest movements from rich Hong Kong to developing Chile.

US investor Steve Eisman of “The Big Short” fame thinks that another global crisis is unlikely, but the best that can be hoped for is a slow strangulation of growth.

“What will happen next time, whenever it does happen, will be your normal garden variety of recession where the economy slows and goes negative, and people lose money. That will be be painful enough,” Eisman said.

Topics: global economy Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development

Rust Belt region makes switch to electric vehicles

  • Fully electric vehicles currently make up only 1.5 percent of US new car sales
YOUNGSTOWN: The day Youngstown’s steel mills began shutting down 40 years ago remains fresh in the minds of those who live in the blue-collar corner of Ohio. Community leaders don’t want the recent closing of General Motors’ massive assembly plant to leave that same lingering gloom.

The region is embarking on an ambitious plan to become a research and production hub for electric vehicles and carve out a new economy for itself by mixing its industrial past with emerging technology.

There are positive signs already. GM in early December announced it will form a joint venture and hire more than 1,100 people at a new plant that it said will be among the largest electric vehicle battery cell factories in the world. And the Lordstown assembly plant that GM shut down in March has been sold to a newly formed company that intends to begin making electric trucks by late 2020.

But the Youngstown region, which for decades has been a symbol of the American Midwest’s declining industrial might, faces plenty of competition from places like Detroit, Silicon Valley and China — all of which also are positioning to be centers for electric and autonomous vehicles.

While the electric transformation within the auto industry is just beginning to take shape, it is clear that fewer workers and factories will be needed to make cars that require fewer parts. Where those next clusters of electric vehicle manufacturing will sprout is yet to be determined.

US Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat who represents the Youngstown area, believes being involved with the development of electric vehicles early on is the best chance his hometown has had in decades to restore what has been lost.

“For a long time in our community, we were chasing smokestacks, chasing things that were on the decline,” he said. “We’re starting to move in a good direction.”

Economic development leaders point out that the Youngstown area already is home to a electric battery testing lab and business incubators that are focused on energy and additive manufacturing through 3-D printing. Youngstown State University is breaking ground on an advanced manufacturing technology center and wants to play a part in training students to work in the electric vehicle industry.

“We want to take charge of our future. An opportunity like this really plays to our regional strengths,” said Mike Hripko, the university’s associate vice president for economic development and government relations.

For decades now, those in the Mahoning Valley have been counting on “the next big idea” with investors promising to build factories that would make blimps, commuter airplanes and a new version of the Studebaker.

The closing of the GM plant that had been churning out cars for 50 years marked the loss of the biggest manufacturing anchor remaining in what once was Ohio’s industrial core.

It will take more than a battery cell plant for the Youngstown region to become a hub for electric vehicles, said Brett Smith, director of research at the Center for Automotive Research, an industry think tank in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Technology and research will be centered largely in South Korea, China, Detroit, and California, he said. A big question is whether a place like Ohio that has had a big role in producing traditional engines and transmissions can stake a claim to a new way of making vehicles.

Both GM and Ford Motor Co. announced this year they are investing heavily in their Detroit-area factories, where they plan to build the next generation of electric and autonomous vehicles. Volkswagen is making Tennessee its North American base for electric vehicle production by expanding its plant in Chattanooga.

Where the manufacturing is centered will be determined by a number of factors, Smith said, including logistics, labor contracts, political influences, workforce training and how quickly car buyers embrace electric vehicles. Fully electric vehicles currently make up only 1.5 percent of US new vehicle sales, and LMC Automotive forecasts that will rise to only 7.5 percent by the end of the next decade.

“We’re still in the early days of this,” Smith said.

Uncertainty also surrounds what will happen with the former GM assembly plant. It was bought by Lordstown Motors Corp., a new company that wants to begin making electric trucks by late 2020 but also needs more investors before manufacturing can begin.

While the new owner plans to start out with just 400 workers, CEO Steve Burns said he has a much bigger vision that includes bringing in other like-minded companies and becoming a center for electric vehicle production. There is also talk of potentially building a new generation of mail trucks for the US Postal Service.

“It’s a pretty lofty goal,” Burns said. “But we didn’t buy this plant not to fill it up and get to full production. We really want to put the area on the map.”

Topics: Rust Belt electric vehicles

