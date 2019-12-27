You are here

  • Home
  • Comoros inaugurates Saudi-funded road network

Comoros inaugurates Saudi-funded road network

The new road network will serve around halk a million residents in Comoros. (AETOSWire)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b8cez

Updated 27 December 2019
Arab News

Comoros inaugurates Saudi-funded road network

  • The SFD has financed over seven projects in Comoros, home to around 820,000 citizens
  • The SFD is one of the largest contributors to sustainable development aid
Updated 27 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: A new road network, fully supported by the Saudi Fund For Development (SFD), has been inaugurated in Comoros Islands on Friday.

Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros Islands, joined government officials and the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to the Comoros to inaugurate the new road network that will provide faster and more efficient movement of people and goods, as well as better access to markets in urban centers.

The new roads include a 23-kilometer Airport-Qalawa stretch on Grande Comore Island, as well as the 12-kilometer Dundee-Langoni road in Anjouan Island.

The SFD has financed over seven projects in Comoros, home to around 820,000 citizens, valued in total at more than $80 million. The projects have supported different sectors in the island country, including transportation, health, education and potable water sectors.

Comoros’ Assoumani praised the Kingdom’s contributions and support of the country’s development plans at the inauguration.

Ibrahim Al-Turki, an advisor to SFD said: “The SFD and the Government of Comoros have a long history of working together. Our efforts aim to improve the quality of life for the people of the Comoros, and to ensure the development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)’s through facilitating their access to new markets.”

The SFD is one of the largest contributors to sustainable development aid, promoting stability and prosperity since 1975. The SFD has financially contributed to more than 1000 international development projects through loan and grant mechanisms.

Topics: comoros Saudi Fund for Development

Related

Saudi Arabia
KSRelief continues health drive in Comoros
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s relief agency delivers aid to Comoros, Sudan, Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj ministry signs agreements with Somalia, Syria

Updated 27 December 2019
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj ministry signs agreements with Somalia, Syria

Updated 27 December 2019
Arab News

MAKKAH: Hajj and Umrah Minister Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Benten received at his office in Makkah the Somali Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs Nur Mohamed Hassan to discuss early preparations for this year’s Hajj season.

Later on, Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat received at his office in Makkah Secretary-General of the Syrian National Coalition and Head of the Syrian Pilgrims’ Affairs Abdul Basit Abdul Latif.

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat receives the Syrian delegation. (SPA)

Both meetings looked into a number of topics related to Somali and Syrian pilgrims’ affairs, before an official meeting was held to discuss arrangements and preparations to serve pilgrims in the 2020 season.

An agreement to arrange affairs for the 2020 Hajj season was signed with both countries, aiming to organize the arrival of pilgrims from Somalia and Syria and provide all their needs through the many service authorities.

Both the Somali and Syrian delegations expressed their gratitude to the Saudi government for the services and facilitations it offers to pilgrims.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hajj 2020

Latest updates

More than 235,000 flee northwest Syria flare-up: UN
Indonesian woman killed by crocodile, another missing
UK regulator to further probe Amazon-Deliveroo deal
Moroccan YouTuber sentenced to prison, journalist detained
Comoros inaugurates Saudi-funded road network

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.