Comoros inaugurates Saudi-funded road network

DUBAI: A new road network, fully supported by the Saudi Fund For Development (SFD), has been inaugurated in Comoros Islands on Friday.

Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros Islands, joined government officials and the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to the Comoros to inaugurate the new road network that will provide faster and more efficient movement of people and goods, as well as better access to markets in urban centers.

The new roads include a 23-kilometer Airport-Qalawa stretch on Grande Comore Island, as well as the 12-kilometer Dundee-Langoni road in Anjouan Island.

The SFD has financed over seven projects in Comoros, home to around 820,000 citizens, valued in total at more than $80 million. The projects have supported different sectors in the island country, including transportation, health, education and potable water sectors.

Comoros’ Assoumani praised the Kingdom’s contributions and support of the country’s development plans at the inauguration.

Ibrahim Al-Turki, an advisor to SFD said: “The SFD and the Government of Comoros have a long history of working together. Our efforts aim to improve the quality of life for the people of the Comoros, and to ensure the development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)’s through facilitating their access to new markets.”

The SFD is one of the largest contributors to sustainable development aid, promoting stability and prosperity since 1975. The SFD has financially contributed to more than 1000 international development projects through loan and grant mechanisms.