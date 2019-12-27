You are here

More than 235,000 flee northwest Syria flare-up: UN

The mass displacement within Idlib has left the violence-plagued Maaret Al-Numan region ‘almost empty,’ the UN said in a statement. (Reuters)
AFP

More than 235,000 flee northwest Syria flare-up: UN

  • Mass displacement within Idlib left the violence-plagued Maaret Al-Numan region ‘almost empty’
BEIRUT: More than 235,000 people have fled the Idlib region over the past two weeks, the UN said Friday, amid heightened regime and Russian attacks on Syria’s last major opposition bastion.

The mass displacement between 12 and 25 December has left the violence-plagued Maaret Al-Numan region in southern Idlib “almost empty,” the UN said in a statement.

Since mid-December, Russian-backed regime forces have pressed with an assault on militants in southern Idlib, despite an August cease-fire deal and calls for a de-escalation from Turkey, France and the United Nations.

The increased air strikes came as Russian-backed regime forces advance on the ground.

They have since December 19 seized dozens of towns and villages from the militant amid clashes that have killed hundreds on both sides.

The bombardment and clashes have amplified displacement from Maaret Al-Numan and the nearby town Saraqeb in the southern Idlib region, the UN said.

“People from Saraqab and its eastern countryside are now fleeing in anticipation of fighting directly affecting their communities next,” a statement said.

Idlib is dominated by the country’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, whose chief this week urged militants and allied rebels to head to the frontlines and battle “the Russian occupiers” and the regime.

The region hosts some three million people, including many displaced by years of violence in other parts of Syria.

The Damascus regime, which now controls 70 percent of Syria, has repeatedly vowed to take back the area.

Backed by Moscow, Damascus launched a blistering offensive against Idlib in April, killing around 1,000 civilians and displacing more than 400,000 people.

Despite a cease-fire announced in August, the bombardment has continued, prompting Turkey this week to press for a fresh cease-fire deal during talks in Moscow.

France on Tuesday called for an “an immediate de-escalation,” warning of deteriorating humanitarian conditions.

The war in Syria has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it began with anti-government demonstrations brutally crushed by security forces.

Topics: Syria Idlib

Report: Iran kicks off joint naval drills with Russia, China

Updated 27 December 2019
AP

Report: Iran kicks off joint naval drills with Russia, China

  • The exercise will go on for 4 days
  • Chinese navy’s guided missile destroyer “Xining” is taking part in the exercise
Updated 27 December 2019
AP

TEHRAN: Iran’s navy on Friday kicked off the first joint naval drill with Russia and China in the northern part of the Indian Ocean, Iranian state TV reported.

The four-day exercise, launched from the southeastern port city of Chahbahar in the Gulf of Oman and near the border with Pakistan, is aimed at boosting security of the region’s waterways, the report quoted Iran’s navy chief Adm. Hossein Khanzadi as saying.

On Thursday, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said the drill would “deepen exchange and cooperation between the navies of the three countries.” He said Chinese navy’s guided missile destroyer “Xining” was taking part in the exercise.

Tehran has been seeking to step up military cooperation with Beijing and Moscow amid unprecedented economic sanctions from Washington. Visits to Iran by Russian and Chinese naval representatives have also increased in recent years.

The Iranian TV also said the drill shows that Iran is not isolated, despite the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and the Trump administration’s escalated sanctions on Iran.

The drill is also seen as a response to recent US maneuvers with its regional ally Saudi Arabia, in which China also participated.

Topics: Iran Russia China

