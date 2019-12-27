Russia: First Avangard hypersonic missiles enter service

You are here

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at a military exhibition in Moscow. (Kremlin via Reuters)
MOSCOW: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Friday that the country’s first Avangard hypersonic missiles have been put into service, an official statement said.

Russian officials say the missile is highly maneuverable and reached the speed of Mach 27, or roughly 33,000 kilometers per hour, during tests.

Mach 1 is a unit of measurement equivalent to the speed of sound.

“The first missile regiment equipped with latest strategic missiles with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle entered service at 10 am Moscow time on December 27,” the defense ministry said, according to Russian news agencies.

No other details were immediately provided but defense officials have said that the first Avangard regiment is based in the Orenburg region in the Urals.

A defense ministry spokesman declined immediate comment.

Moscow has said it showed US arms inspectors the Avangard missiles in November.

Putin unveiled images of the new weapon during his state of the nation address in 2018, saying it would defeat all existing missile defense systems.

Russia has boasted of developing a number of “invincible” weapons that surpass existing systems and include Sarmat intercontinental missiles and Burevestnik cruise missiles.

This week Putin said that Russia was no longer playing a game of catch-up with the West on weapons development.

“This is a unique situation in our modern history: they are playing catch-up with us,” he said.

JAKARTA: Two Indonesian police officers have been arrested in connection with an acid attack on a senior investigator with the Corruption Eradication Commission that left him partially blinded, police said on Friday.
The investigator, Novel Baswedan, has said he believes the attack, while he was walking home from a mosque in April 2017, was connected to graft cases he was handling at the time.
In January, police formed a fact-finding team to investigate the attack, but came up empty-handed. President Joko Widodo ordered that a new police chief, appointed in November, solve the case by the end of the year.
In an interview with Reuters this month, Baswedan questioned the government’s commitment.
“It’s easy to solve my case,” he said. “It’s just the matter of whether they want to or not.”
Listyo Sigit Prabowo, head of the police criminal investigations department, told reporters the suspects, arrested on Thursday, were “active policemen.”

