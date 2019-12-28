You are here

Saudi Arabia intellectual property authority boosts training

The program was inaugurated by Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Al-Swailem, CEO of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.
DAMMAM: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property has launched a training program for its support centers at its headquarters in Riyadh.
More than 60 male and female trainees from 20 government and private establishments participated in the launch.Specialists shared experiences aimed at promoting a culture of intellectual property protection.
The program was inaugurated by Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Al-Swailem, CEO of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.  He pointed to the growing global competitiveness in development and innovation.  

 

JEDDAH: 2,371,441 Umrah visas were issued between Aug. 31 and Dec. 20, 2019. These numbers are based on the weekly Umrah Index.
It measures the number of Umrah visas issued, the total number of Umrah pilgrims arriving to the Kingdom through air, land and sea ports, nationalities of Umrah performers, and the number of pilgrims leaving after completing their pilgrimage.
The most represented nations in terms of pilgrim numbers were Pakistan with 495,270, Indonesia (443,879), India (262,887), Malaysia (116,335), Egypt (104,820), Algeria (80,238), Turkey (78,512), Bangladesh (73,142), UAE (46,370), and Jordan (32,011).

