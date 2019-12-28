Saudi Arabia intellectual property authority boosts training

DAMMAM: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property has launched a training program for its support centers at its headquarters in Riyadh.
More than 60 male and female trainees from 20 government and private establishments participated in the launch.Specialists shared experiences aimed at promoting a culture of intellectual property protection.
The program was inaugurated by Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Al-Swailem, CEO of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property. He pointed to the growing global competitiveness in development and innovation.