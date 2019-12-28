You are here

  • Home
  • US military base blares false alarm amid North Korea concerns

US military base blares false alarm amid North Korea concerns

The operator immediately identified the mistake and alerted all units at the base of the false alarm, which did not interfere with any operations. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4c7yx

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

US military base blares false alarm amid North Korea concerns

  • The incident came a day before Japanese broadcaster NHK mistakenly sent a news alert saying North Korea fired a missile over Japan
  • There are concerns Pyongyang could do something provocative if Washington doesn’t back down and relieve sanctions
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: A US military base in South Korea accidentally blared an alert siren instead of a bugle call, causing a brief scare just as the US and its allies are monitoring for signs of a provocation from North Korea, which has warned it could send a “Christmas gift” over deadlocked nuclear negotiations.
The siren at Camp Casey, which is near the border with North Korea, went off by “human error” at around 10 p.m. Thursday, said Lt. Col. Martyn Crighton, a public affairs officer for the 2nd Infantry Division.
The operator immediately identified the mistake and alerted all units at the base of the false alarm, which did not interfere with any operations, Crighton said in an email Saturday.
The incident came a day before Japanese broadcaster NHK caused panic by mistakenly sending a news alert saying North Korea fired a missile over Japan that landed in the sea off the country’s northeastern island of Hokkaido early Friday. The broadcaster apologized, saying the alert was for media training purposes.
North Korea has been dialing up pressure on Washington ahead of an end-of-year deadline issued by leader Kim Jong Un for the Trump administration to offer mutually acceptable terms for a nuclear deal. There are concerns that Pyongyang could do something provocative if Washington doesn’t back down and relieve sanctions imposed on the North’s broken economy.
The North fired two missiles over Japan during a provocative run in weapons tests in 2017, which also included three flight tests of developmental intercontinental ballistic missiles that demonstrated potential capabilities to reach the US mainland.
Tensions eased after Kim initiated diplomacy with Washington and Seoul in 2018 while looking to leverage his nukes for economic and security benefits.
But negotiations have faltered since a February summit between Kim and President Donald Trump broke down after the US side rejected North Korean demands for broad sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.
In a statement issued earlier this month, North Korean senior diplomat Ri Thae Song asserted that the Trump administration was running out of time to salvage faltering nuclear negotiations, and said it’s entirely up to the United States to choose what “Christmas gift” it gets from the North.
The North also in recent weeks said it conducted two “crucial” tests at a long-range rocket facility it said would strengthen its nuclear deterrent, prompting speculation that it’s developing a new ICBM or preparing a satellite launch.

Topics: US North Korea South Korea

Related

Offbeat
US, Canada military tracking Santa — and any ‘Christmas gift’ from North Korea
World
China hosts Japan, South Korea with eyes on nuclear North

Thai SEAL dies of blood infection a year after cave rescue

Updated 40 min 5 sec ago
AP

Thai SEAL dies of blood infection a year after cave rescue

  • He is the second navy diver who lost his life in the high-profile rescue operation
  • Bayroot Pakbara was buried Friday at the Talosai mosque in southern Satun province
Updated 40 min 5 sec ago
AP

BANGKOK: A Thai navy SEAL who was part of the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave has died of a blood infection contracted during the risky operation, the Royal Thai Navy said.
Petty Officer 1st Class Bayroot Pakbara was receiving treatment but his condition worsened after the infection spread into his blood, according to an announcement on the Thai navy SEAL’s Facebook page.
He is the second navy diver who lost his life in the high-profile operation that saw the boys and the coach extracted from deep inside the northern cave complex, where they were trapped for two weeks in June-July last year.
Lt. Cmdr. Saman Gunan died while resupplying oxygen tanks on July 6, 2019.
According to the Bangkok Post daily, Pakbara was buried Friday at the Talosai mosque in southern Satun province. Local media quoted his mother as saying her son had been in and out of the hospital since the cave rescue.
The boys and their coach entered the Tham Luang cave complex after soccer practice and were quickly trapped inside by rising floodwater. Despite a massive search, the boys spent nine nights lost in the cave before they were spotted by an expert diver. It would take another eight days before they were all safe.
A team of expert divers guided each of the boys out of the cave on special stretchers. The operation required placing oxygen canisters along the path where the divers maneuvered dark, tight and twisting passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents.

Topics: Thailand thai cave boys

Related

World
Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ re-arrested after early release
World
Thai rice farmers shun ‘big agribusiness’ and fight climate change

Latest updates

US military base blares false alarm amid North Korea concerns
Thai SEAL dies of blood infection a year after cave rescue
Remains of 6 people found after Hawaii tour helicopter crash
Asian countries top list of pilgrims to Makkah
Educating people about mental health the right way with WeCare initiative

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.