Leicester end Pellegrini’s time at West Ham, Man Utd close on top four

Manuel Pellegrini was sacked soon after the Hammers succumbed to a Leicester side. (AFP)
  • Leicester move 10 points behind Liverpool and stretch their lead in second over Manchester City to four points
  • Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford struck late in each half to take United above Tottenham
LONDON: A much-changed Leicester inflicted the final blow of Manuel Pellegrini’s time in charge of West Ham with a 2-1 win on Saturday as Manchester United closed on the Premier League’s top four with a 2-0 victory at Burnley.
Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford struck late in each half to take United above Tottenham in fifth after Spurs were held 2-2 draw at Norwich.
Pellegrini was sacked soon after the Hammers succumbed to a Leicester side that made nine changes after a Boxing Day thrashing by Liverpool.
Jamie Vardy was among those missing due to the birth of his daughter, but Kelechi Iheanacho and Demarai Gray made the most of their chance for a rare Premier League start by scoring either side of half-time.
“Anytime you come in if you’re not playing so much you have to try and stamp your mark and get yourself in the team,” said Gray, who also saw an early penalty saved by Lukasz Fabianski.
The Foxes move 10 points behind Liverpool and stretch their lead in second over Manchester City to four points.
Pablo Fornals levelled for the Hammers just before half-time, but a seventh defeat in nine games left them just one point above the relegation zone.
“It has become clear that a change is required to get the club back on track in line with our ambitions this season,” said the Hammers joint-chairman David Sullivan.
“We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal.”
United closed to within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea with Martial and Rashford again their talismen at Turf Moor.
Martial produced a clinical finish after Andreas Perreira pounced on an error from Charlie Taylor a minute before half-time.
The Frenchman had another goal ruled out in the second half, but United had to wait till stoppage time to secure all three points when Rashford rounded off a rapid counter-attack.
Tottenham edged ahead of Wolves on goal difference into sixth, but missed the chance to leapfrog Chelsea as their defensive deficiencies were again exposed by bottom-of-the-table Norwich.
Mario Vrancic was afforded time and space to fire the Canaries into an early lead and only the finest of margins on a VAR review for offside denied Teemu Pukki putting Norwich 2-0 up before half-time.
Christian Eriksen’s brilliant free-kick levelled for Spurs early in the second half, but Jose Mourinho’s men shot themselves in the foot again soon after as Serge Aurier’s own goal restored Norwich’s lead.
Tottenham’s dominance after the break was rewarded eight minutes from time through Harry Kane’s penalty after the England international had been chopped down inside the area.
“We conceded two very, very bad goals,” bemoaned Mourinho.
“You cannot concede as many goals as we do but our defensive mistakes are match after match.”
Carlo Ancelotti’s flying start at Everton continued with a 2-1 win at Newcastle thanks to a double from the in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin to move into the top half.
The 22-year-old twice showed his predatory instincts from close range either side of Fabian Schaer’s equalizer.
“We are getting back to where we want to be after a below par start,” said Calvert-Lewin. “It was not good enough and it was vitally important we turned it around. “
Crystal Palace missed the chance to close to within three points of the top four as they surrendered a lead to draw 1-1 at Southampton as Danny Ings canceled out James Tomkins’s opener.
Brighton climbed up to 14th, five points clear of the drop zone, as Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Aaron Mooy scored their first goals for the club in a 2-0 win over Bournemouth.
Watford closed to within three points of safety thanks to a second home win in as many games under Nigel Pearson as Troy Deeney scored twice in a 3-0 win over Aston Villa 3-0 despite the Hornets playing half an hour with 10 men after Adrian Mariappa saw red.

Topics: Manuel Pellegrini West Ham Leicester City

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal celebrate AFC Champions League win in Dubai

DUBAI: The Saudi football team Al-Hilal visited Dubai to celebrate their victory in the 38th Asian Football Confederation Champions League 2019. At the event, hosted by Emaar Properties, some of the team’s fans and the company’s signature Saudi customers were invited to attend the event and meet the footballers.
During the celebrations, an animation dedicated to Al-Hilal FC was displayed on Burj Khalifa.
Al-Hilal beat Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds 3-0 in a two-leg match. The first match was played at the King Saud University Stadium in Saudi Arabia, and the second was hosted by Urawa Red Diamonds at the Saitama Stadium 2002.
“It was an indescribable feeling [to win the AFC Champions League]. We have tried to win this cup a few times. Thank God, with his blessings we won it this time,” Al-Hilal’s captain and left-winger Mohammad Al-Shalhoub said.
He said that Al-Hilal is preparing for the upcoming matches.
“We still have the League; the competition is tough there and it will not be easy but we will try to win it. The more advanced and important matches of the Kings Cup are going on now, we will do our best there,” Al-Shalhoub added.
Ahmad Thani Rashed Al-Matrooshi, the managing director of Emaar Properties, said they are proud of their partnership with the team and they are “look[ing] forward [to] celebrating Al-Hilal’s continued success in the future.” Emaar, a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, signed a 5-year strategic partnership agreement with Al-Hilal in June.
Other high-ranking officials from Al-Hilal and Emaar attending the event included the president of the Al-Hilal FC, Fahad Bin Saad bin Nafal, Al-Hilal board member Sultan bin Saeed, CEO of Al-Hilal Investment Co. Sultan Al-Sheikh, Emaar vice-chairman Jamal Majid bin Theniyah and CEO Amit Jain.

Topics: Burj Khalifa Al-Hilal Emaar Properties

