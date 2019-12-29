British chef Nadiya Hussain cries ‘tears of joy’ over royal recognition

DUBAI: Television chef Nadiya Hussain cried “tears of joy” after being awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) this week.

The “Great British Bake Off” winner received the award in the Queen Elizabeth II 2020 New Year Honors list. She was recognized for her contributions to broadcasting and the culinary arts.

“Even my car is crying tears of joy! Thank you for all the kind words and absolutely wonderful messages! Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine this would ever happen to me,” the chef and television presenter wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption that accompanied an image of a car window, in which “MBE” was written in the condensation.

“I know my grandparents would be really proud, they wouldn’t understand what was going on, or what it means but they would be proud none the less. Little old rice farmer family in the middle of nowhere with a granddaughter with an MBE! Who would have thought it?!” she added.

“I have had an exhilarating and exciting few years and I have done weird, wonderful and scary things. Long may it continue. Thanks to all the people who have supported me and believed in me and just made it all just a little bit easier. For all the love. For believing in me. Thank you! #ThankYou #Grateful #FeelingProud (sic),” she added.

After winning the “Great British Bake Off” in 2015, Hussain went on to present “The Chronicles of Nadiya,” “The Big Family Cooking Showdown” and “Nadiya's Family Favorites.”

She is also the author of a number of books.