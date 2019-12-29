You are here

British chef Nadiya Hussain cries 'tears of joy' over royal recognition

Nadiya Hussain is a chef, tv presenter and bestselling author to boot. Instagram/@nadiyajhussain
Updated 29 December 2019
Arab News

British chef Nadiya Hussain cries 'tears of joy' over royal recognition

  Nadiya Hussain received the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) this week
  She was recognized for her contributions to broadcasting and the culinary arts
Updated 29 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: Television chef Nadiya Hussain cried “tears of joy” after being awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) this week.

The “Great British Bake Off” winner received the award in the Queen Elizabeth II 2020 New Year Honors list. She was recognized for her contributions to broadcasting and the culinary arts.



View this post on Instagram


Even my car is crying tears of joy! Thank you for all the kind words and absolutely wonderful messages! Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine this would ever happen to me. I know my grandparents would be really proud, they wouldn’t understand what was going on, or what it means but they would be proud none the less. I just know it ! Little old rice farmers family in the middle of nowhere with a grand daughter with an MBE ! Who would have thought it?! I wish they were alive to enjoy this moment with us! I have had an exhilarating and exciting few years and I have done weird, wonderful and scary things. Long may it continue. Thanks to all the people who have supported me and believed in me and just made it all just a little bit easier. For all the love. For believing in me. Thank you ! #ThankYou #Grateful #FeelingProud

A post shared by Nadiya (@nadiyajhussain) on

“Even my car is crying tears of joy! Thank you for all the kind words and absolutely wonderful messages! Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine this would ever happen to me,” the chef and television presenter wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption that accompanied an image of a car window, in which “MBE” was written in the condensation.

“I know my grandparents would be really proud, they wouldn’t understand what was going on, or what it means but they would be proud none the less. Little old rice farmer family in the middle of nowhere with a granddaughter with an MBE! Who would have thought it?!” she added.

“I have had an exhilarating and exciting few years and I have done weird, wonderful and scary things. Long may it continue. Thanks to all the people who have supported me and believed in me and just made it all just a little bit easier. For all the love. For believing in me. Thank you! #ThankYou #Grateful #FeelingProud (sic),” she added.

After winning the “Great British Bake Off” in 2015, Hussain went on to present “The Chronicles of Nadiya,” “The Big Family Cooking Showdown” and “Nadiya's Family Favorites.”

She is also the author of a number of books.

Topics: Nadiya Hussain

Syrian director Feras Fayyad 'denied US visa' before Oscars

Syrian filmmaker Firas Fayyad claims he was denied a visa to the US. File/AFP
Updated 29 December 2019
Arab News

Syrian director Feras Fayyad 'denied US visa' before Oscars

  The Oscar-shortlisted nominee has supposedly been denied entry into the United States
  The director claims that he was barred from entering the US due to visa issues in a lengthy Facebook post
Updated 29 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: Just weeks before the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards are set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, one of its Oscar-shortlisted nominees, Syrian filmmaker Feras Fayyad, has supposedly been denied entry into the United States.  

The director, whose recent film “The Cave” was shortlisted in the Documentary Feature category, claims that he was barred from entering the US due to visa issues in a lengthy text uploaded to his official Facebook page.

Scroll down to watch Arab News’ interview with Syrian filmmaker Feras Fayyad

“I hold a Syrian passport and I am currently living in exile in Copenhagen, Denmark... I was meant to be in the United States right now, but instead I am stuck because the visa I need to enter United States has not been granted to me,” Fayyad wrote.

“It’s not my choice to born in Syria. I’m a filmmaker and all what I want is the opportunity to tell this story in person,” he continued, adding that he is unable to attend a number of screenings currently happening for the Oscar shortlists.

“It’s not fair to be away and lose my opportunity to share my story that comes from my soul and my pain and my determination to fight for my right to express and tell stories about the devastating experiences that I face with my people every day,” he wrote.

He concluded the post by urging people to go watch his film so that he may feel less “left behind.”

It’s not the first time the director, who made history when his documentary “Last Men in Aleppo” was nominated for an Academy Award, and his team have encountered visa-related issues. Last year, the producer on Fayyad’s Oscar-nominated film was initially refused entry to the US due to the short-lived “travel ban,” but was granted a last-minute visa just days before the award’s ceremony.

Topics: Feras Fayyad

