You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban council agrees to cease-fire in Afghanistan

Taliban council agrees to cease-fire in Afghanistan

The Taliban have previously refused all offers of a ceasefire by the Afghan government, except for a three-day truce in June 2018 over the Eid Al-Fitr holiday. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gw6wg

Updated 29 December 2019
AP

Taliban council agrees to cease-fire in Afghanistan

  • A cease-fire would allow the US to bring home its troops from Afghanistan and end its 18-year military engagement
  • US wants any deal to include a promise from the Taliban that Afghanistan would not be used as a base by terrorist groups
Updated 29 December 2019
AP

KABUL: The Taliban’s ruling council agreed Sunday to a temporary cease-fire in Afghanistan, providing a window in which a peace agreement with the United States can be signed, officials from the insurgent group said. They didn’t say when it would begin.
A cease-fire, which had been demanded by Washington before any peace agreement could be signed, would allow the US to bring home its troops from Afghanistan and end its 18-year military engagement there, America’s longest.
There was no immediate response from Washington.
The US wants any deal to include a promise from the Taliban that Afghanistan would not be used as a base by terrorist groups. The US currently has an estimated 12,000 troops in Afghanistan.
The Taliban chief must approve the cease-fire decision but that was expected. The duration of the cease-fire was not specified but it was suggested it would last for 10 days. It was also not specified when the cease-fire would begin.
Four members of the Taliban negotiating team met for a week with the ruling council before they agreed on the brief cease-fire. The negotiating team returned Sunday to Qatar where the Taliban maintain their political office and where US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has been holding peace talks with the religious militia since September, 2018.
Talks were suspended in September when both sides seemed on the verge of signing a peace pact. However, a surge in violence in the capital Kabul killed a US soldier, prompting President Donald Trump to declare the deal “dead.” Talks resumed after Trump made a surprise visit to Afghanistan at the end of November announcing the Taliban were ready to talk and agree to a reduction in violence.
Khalilzad returned to Doha at the beginning of December. It was then that he proposed a temporary halt to hostilities to pave the way to an agreement being signed, according to Taliban officials.
Taliban officials familiar with the negotiations spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to media outlets.
A key pillar of the agreement, which the US and Taliban have been hammering out for more than a year, is direct negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the conflict.
Those intra-Afghan talks were expected to be held within two weeks of the signing of a US-Taliban peace deal. They will decide what a post-war Afghanistan will look like.
The first item on the agenda is expected to address how to implement a cease-fire between the Taliban and Afghanistan’s National Security Forces. The negotiations, however, were expected to be prickly and will cover a variety of thorny issues, including rights of women, free speech, and changes to the country’s constitution.
The intra-Afghan talks would also lay out the fate of tens of thousands of Taliban fighters and the heavily armed militias belonging to Afghanistan’s warlords. Those warlords have amassed wealth and power since the Taliban were ousted from power in 2001 by the US-led coalition. They were removed after Osama bin Laden’s Al-Qaeda carried out the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. The Taliban had harbored bin Laden, although there was no indication they were aware of Al-Qaeda’s plans to attack the United States.
Even as the Taliban were talking about ceasing hostilities, insurgents carried out an attack in northern Afghanistan on Sunday that killed at least 17 local militiamen.
The attack apparently targeted a local militia commander who escaped unharmed, said Jawad Hajjri, a spokesman for the governor of Takhar province, where the attack took place late Saturday.
Local Afghan militias commonly operate in remote areas, and are under the command of either the defense or interior ministries.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack.
Last week, a US soldier was killed in combat in the northern Kunduz province. The Taliban claimed they were behind a fatal roadside bombing that targeted American and Afghan forces in Kunduz. The US military said the soldier was not killed in an IED attack but died seizing a Taliban weapon’s cache.
The US military in its daily report of military activity said airstrikes overnight Sunday killed 13 Taliban in attacks throughout the country.
Taliban as well as Afghan National Security Forces aided by US air power have carried out daily attacks against each other
The Taliban frequently target Afghan and US forces, as well as government officials. But scores of Afghan civilians are also killed in the cross-fire or by roadside bombs planted by militants. The United Nations has called on all sides in the conflict to reduce civilian casualties. The world body said increased US airstrikes and ground operations by Afghan National Security Forces, as well as relentless Taliban attacks, have contributed to an increase in civilian casualties.
Last year, Afghanistan was the world’s deadliest conflict.

Topics: Taliban Zalmay Khalilzad Afghanistan

Related

World
Taliban attack kills 17 militia in northern Afghanistan

More than 1,000 gather for rain-soaked Hong Kong rally

Protesters gather at Edinburgh Place in the Central district of Hong Kong on December 29, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 30 December 2019
Reuters

More than 1,000 gather for rain-soaked Hong Kong rally

  • The demonstrations have since evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement and have again became more confrontational over recent days with police clashing with protesters at several shopping malls and busy tourist areas
Updated 30 December 2019
Reuters

HONG KONG: More than 1,000 people rallied in the rain in a park in Hong Kong’s financial district on Sunday, chanting slogans for democracy as they huddled under a sea of umbrellas.
The crowd, a mix of young and elderly people, wore black and turquoise surgical masks to hide their identities as they listened to organizers speaking on a
makeshift stage.
“There may be fewer people. We all know that no matter how many people come out or how many times, the government ignores you,” said a 30-year-old woman in black clothing surnamed Wong, who works in the legal sector.
“Hong Kongers will never stop. We see unfairness, injustice. It contradicts our fundamental beliefs,” she said.
Hong Kong has been convulsed by more than six months of protests, triggered by a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, where courts are controlled by the Communist Party.
The demonstrations have since evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement and have again became more confrontational over recent days with police clashing with protesters at several shopping malls and busy tourist areas.
On Saturday, riot police arrested about a dozen protesters and used pepper spray to break up a gathering aimed at disrupting retail business near the border with mainland China.
More protests are planned in the next few days, including a countdown to New Year’s Day and a march on Jan. 1 that could attract a big crowd.
Protesters are angry about what they see as increased meddling by Beijing in freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
China denies interfering, saying it is committed to the “one country, two systems” formula put in place at that time, and blames foreign forces for fomenting unrest.
A 20-year old university student who gave his name as Malcolm said it was becoming harder to remain optimistic about the prospect of change.
“More realistic people know there’s no way for us to win but now is not the time for us to be pessimistic,” he said, adding that he would continue to push for full democracy for Hong Kong.

Topics: hong kong protests

Related

World
Hong Kong protesters demand mainland Chinese traders leave
World
Hong Kong announces 336 arrests during Christmas protests

Latest updates

Liverpool lean on VAR to edge out Wolves 1-0
Murray out of Australian Open; Grand Slam comeback on hold
Burrow’s eight TDs power Louisiana State into title game against Clemson
Piaget partners with Winter at Tantora festival
Bahri signs SR760m deal for transport of desalinated water

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.