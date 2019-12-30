What We’re Reading: Non Obvious Megatrends

What We Are Reading Today: City of Djinns

Author: William Dalrymple

William Dalrymple embarks upon a journey to unravel the history of Delhi, thus providing the reader with historical perspectives behind various parts of the city.

City of Djinns clearly depicts Dalrymple’s love for India and its people and their history (as does his books Nine Lives, The Age of Kali, The Last Mughal, The White Mughals etc). This gives and unbiased view of Delhi,” said a review in goodreads.com.

The book “talks about the soul of Delhi, in a mesmerizing, heart rending way, in a manner so poignant that I can smell the Delhi smoke and walk among the streets and alleys again,” said the review.

It said City of Djinns “is lovingly and passionately researched and is embellished with endearing encounters. The author spends a whole year in Delhi in 1989 and researches for four more years to produce this gem of a book.”

According to The New York Times, the “memoir offers an almost contemporary take on Delhi, but deftly weaves in events from the city’s momentous history even as it details the eccentricities of daily life.”