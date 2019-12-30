You are here

France, Egypt urge ‘restraint’ to avoid military escalation in Libya

Macron held talks late Sunday with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fatteh El-Sisi, the statement said, when both agreed that warring Libyan powers need to negotiate a political solution. (AFP/File Photo)
  Statement comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed readiness this month to send troops to Libya
  Macron held talks late Sunday with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fatteh El-Sisi
PARIS:France and Egypt called Monday for the "greatest restraint" by Libyan and international authorities to avoid escalating the conflict in Libya, a statement from President Emmanuel Macron's office said.

Macron held talks late Sunday with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi when both agreed that warring Libyan powers need to negotiate a political solution under UN auspices.

The statement comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed readiness this month to send troops to Libya if requested by the country's Government of National Accord (GNA).

The GNA is backed by the UN, but the addition of Turkish troops could further inflame tensions in a country torn by the devastating campaign of strongman Khalifa Haftar and his self-styled Libyan National Army.

More than 140,000 Libyans have fled their homes since April when Haftar's forces launched an assault on Tripoli.

UN-sponsored talks on the conflict are set for January in Berlin to try to end the fighting, sparked by the NATO-backed uprising that toppled dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

Neighbouring countries like Egypt have been on high alert since then, not least against the potential for rival regional powers to exploit the turmoil.

Macron and Sisi also criticised a recent deal between Turkey and Libya over maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean, calling it "against the rules of maritime law".

Critics say the deal, part of a security and military cooperation accord with the GNA, would greatly extend Ankara's territorial claims.

Topics: Egypt France Libya Emmanuel Macron Abdel Fatteh El-Sisi Middle East

Houthi militants in Yemen shell World Food Program’s Hodeidah grain store

Updated 9 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

Houthi militants in Yemen shell World Food Program’s Hodeidah grain store

  • WFP grain stores at the Red Sea Mills have become a focal point of the conflict
  • No comment from Houthi media
Updated 9 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Houthi artillery fire has damaged a mill on the frontline near the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, forcing the World Food Programme to suspended the milling of grain intended for food aid to a starving population, the agency said on Monday.
Yemen’s government’s information minister, Moammar Al-Eryani, also said the Houthi militia had carried out the shelling.
There was no comment from Houthi media.
The WFP grain stores at the Red Sea Mills have become a focal point of the conflict in Hodeidah, where the United Nations is trying to enforce a ceasefire and troop withdrawal agreed a year ago at Stockholm peace talks.
“The milling of WFP wheat at the Red Sea Mills near Hodeidah has been temporarily halted after the mills were hit by artillery fire on Thursday 26 December,” a WFP spokesperson said.
The Red Sea Mills lie on a frontline between forces loyal to the President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s internationally-recognized government and the Iranian-backed Houthi forces.
The war has severely hit food supplies in Yemen and millions of people are at risk of starvation in what aid agencies describe as one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
The stores were off limits for around six months and were at risk of rotting until the WFP negotiated access in late February and began cleaning and milling what had been enough grain to feed 3.7 million people for a month.
So far just over 2,500 tons has been milled into flour and dispatched, the spokesperson said.
Yemen has been mired in almost five years of conflict since the Houthi movement ousted Hadi’s government from power in the capital Sanaa in late 2014, prompting intervention in 2015 by an Arab military coalition in a bid to restore his government.
A statement by a mill official carried by the media office of the Giants Brigade, part of Yemeni government forces, said the shelling put a hole in a grain silo, exposing it to the elements.
The UN has been trying to re-launch political negotiations to end the war, which has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed millions to the brink of famine.
A year on from the Stockholm deal, UN-mediated talks between warring parties in the Hodeidah have so far failed to achieve a full troop withdrawal and cease-fire.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Hodeidah WFP Houthis

What’s changed? Arab celebrity transformations of the past decade

