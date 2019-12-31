King Salman receives dignitaries in Riyadh

Startup of the Week: Saudi startup provides the right learning tools for children to think ‘Outside the Box’

JEDDAH: Every child is a creative genius with an explorer’s curiosity when given the right tools. Children today, though, are distracted by technology and are not using many forms of sensory activity.

Outside the Box is bringing back the right learning tools to stimulate children’s senses, expand their creativity and strengthen their language skills.

Outside the Box is a book-based activity box that comes in different themes, containing a story book, arts and crafts supplies, an instruction leaflet and a certificate of completion, all in Arabic.

The target age group is between three and 10 years old.

It was established by Raneem Fadul, a Saudi graphic designer and the mother of a four-year-old girl in early 2019.

“I love spending meaningful quality time with my daughter away from TV and the iPad, especially on weekends. It was difficult to plan something that would grasp her attention for a long time, and that’s how the idea of Outside the Box came to be,” she told Arab News

Arts and crafts are very important learning tools.

“These activities create a sense of achievement for children and increases their self-confidence,” she said.

“It also encourages them to think and become innovative, and helps them acquire decision-making and problem-solving skills.”

Each illustrated book is carefully handpicked and is related to the theme of the box.

“We make sure that the book is interesting and motivates the child to learn and get to know more about different concepts such as openness, flexibility, overcoming obstacles, positivity and caring for others.”

The boxes aim to teach children to love reading books in Arabic and expand their vocabulary.

“It also teaches them about environmental awareness, uses sensory play, helps cognitive development and encourages creativity and imagination.”

Check them out on Instagram (@outsidethebox.sa) and direct message them for orders.