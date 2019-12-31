You are here

  • Home
  • Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn arrives in Beirut

Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn arrives in Beirut

Carlos Ghosn has arrived in Beirut. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5bagz

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn arrives in Beirut

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, who was on bail in Tokyo awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges, has arrived in Beirut, Lebanese official and security sources said on Monday.
“Ghosn arrived Sunday in Beirut airport,” the security source said.
A Lebanese official confirmed to AFP that “Ghosn reached Beirut, but it’s unclear how he left Japan.”
Local Lebanese media reported that he had arrived by private plane from Turkey.
Ghosn had been out on bail and was able to take trips outside Tokyo with his daughter, while preparing for a trial expected to take place in the spring of next year.
The former executive denies all charges against him and is seeking to have the case thrown out, arguing that prosecutors and Nissan investigators acted illegally during a probe into his alleged misconduct.
Once revered for rescuing the struggling Nissan company, Ghosn was arrested at a Tokyo airport just over a year ago.
The Brazilian-born executive faces charges of deferring part of his salary until after his retirement and concealing this from shareholders as well as syphoning off millions in Nissan cash for his own purposes.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Nissan

Related

Special
Middle-East
Protesters reject Carlos Ghosn as possible Lebanese politician
Special
Business & Economy
Case against Ghosn excuse to get him out of Nissan, claim lawyers

Lebanese won’t miss 2019, have low hopes for 2020

Updated 20 min 34 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese won’t miss 2019, have low hopes for 2020

  • Public fear consequences of prolonged period without government, reform
Updated 20 min 34 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese people know what awaits them in 2020; the political, economic, and social crises that erupted in the second half of 2019 will not be resolved on this year’s last day.

The formation of the new government still faces obstacles.

The banking procedures, which saw the imposition of restrictions on US dollar transfers abroad, and on the withdrawal of deposits from banks, resulted in economic contraction, bankruptcy and the dismissal of employees.

These restrictions persist and may get tougher in the new year as long as there is no government to generate confidence.

As for the unprecedented demonstrations that erupted last October against the ruling class, the people participating in them are still worried and angry.

According to political and economic experts, the new government, if it ever sees light, will face the challenge of preventing total collapse, or alleviating its effects, under stressful circumstances, while protests might even overthrow it.

The new year’s budget indicates that the state’s revenues have decreased in large part due to the decline in tax collecting.

The draft 2020 budget, which was transferred to the Parliamentary Money Committee, expected that revenues would total 20 trillion lira ($13.3 billion), but the Ministry of Finance adjusted this number in light of what was collected in 2019, and reduced the expected revenues to about 14 trillion lira.

The figures for the 2019 budget were disastrous, as public financial figures showed that revenues collected until last October were estimated at a little under 11.5 trillion lira, compared to an expected figure of 18.78 trillion.

People on the street are not optimistic about the near future. Hanadi Abdel-Al, a US resident back for the holidays, said: “The problem that people talk about is the difficulty in obtaining US dollars to run their businesses. But the Lebanese people who lived through wars are able to overcome this crisis as well. I envy them because they live day by day, and do not care about planning for the future.”

Sahar Baghdadi, who lived abroad for 21 years and came back to Lebanon two years ago, expressed regret at returning, and said: “2019 is one of the worst years — there is no peace of mind, no security, no social justice, and our economic situation is declining. I live with my family in a state of anxiety about what next year will bring to us. Will I be able to pay the tuition fees for my children’s schools? If I have the opportunity to emigrate again, I will not hesitate.”

Mohammed Afra, a lawyer, believes 2019 was “an extension of the year 1984 — the ruling class today is a continuation of the militias that controlled the country during the war and imposed their control over the people. Former militias acquired power and imposed a corrupt political class whose only concern is financial greed, control of state assets, and protection of banks’ interests.”

Afra noted that based on lawsuits in his office, he was witnessing “frightening failure situations.”

Sales have decreased, and it is no longer people’s priority to buy luxury items as purchasing power has decreased by 5%.

Hassan Chalhoub, Employee

He said: “Companies are filing for bankruptcy and we cannot collect the rights of employees who have been laid off as a result, which affects negatively the middle and poor classes. I am afraid that next year will not produce a government that fights corruption and gives autonomy to the judiciary. If this situation persists, we will see thefts of banks, pharmacies, and homes, then looting and chaos will prevail.”

Hassan Chalhoub, an employee in a telephone sales company, expressed his concern over what next year would bring with it. “Sales have decreased, and it is no longer people’s priority to buy luxury items as purchasing power has decreased by 5 percent. I will not immigrate as my family needs me here in Lebanon, and my demand is to provide job opportunities for talented people with disregards to their sectarian affiliations.”

Marilyn Melhem said: “2019, was full of grief for me. My husband died. I work to support two sons, one of them is married, and I do not know whether I will be summarily expelled from my job due to a decline in the market. In this country, nothing guarantees my rights as a citizen. There is a great injustice.”

Bernard Saqr, a florist, said that conditions in 2019 were “very difficult” and added: “I sell flowers and seedlings in Byblos region and distribute my products in Lebanon and Syria, but conditions retreated and roses became a secondary thing that can be dispensed off. At weddings, they resort to accessories that are less expensive than roses, and they keep looking for alternatives. If the situation continues, no one could survive.”

He thinks sometimes of emigrating, yet he does not want to leave the country. He still hopes “that things improve,” assuring that: “I will struggle with what is available despite everything, and I support the revolutionaries and the revolution to the fullest extent.”

Economic expert Dr. Louis Hobeika said things could not continue in such a fashion, for the country would not be able to stand further delay in forming a government, and that he worried that the prime minister-designate, Dr. Hassan Diab, might back down on forming the government.

“The banks’ restrictions are a necessary measure because political prospects are not clear. What is required is a government of confidence, so that the crisis eases,” he said.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut Lebanon’s Bank Audi lebanon protests

Related

Middle-East
Lebanese protesters defy capital controls in sit-in
Business & Economy
As crisis hits, Lebanese businesses fight for survival

Latest updates

Lebanese won’t miss 2019, have low hopes for 2020
Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn arrives in Beirut
Erdogan in bid to drag Algeria into Libyan war
Yasser Suliman Al-Dawood, undersecretary for planning and information at Saudi Arabia’s transport ministry
King Salman receives dignitaries in Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.