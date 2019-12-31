You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi rights body: Blocking government services should be used sparingly

Saudi rights body: Blocking government services should be used sparingly

Short Url

https://arab.news/n72e2

Updated 31 December 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem

Saudi rights body: Blocking government services should be used sparingly

  • The commission said it would study the implications of such drastic measures on the lives of citizens or residents
Updated 31 December 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: Following the case of a citizen who was blocked from using government services through the Absher service, the Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) said on Monday that it would make recommendations to the authorities to ensure such actions did not affect the basic rights of individuals.

The commission said it would study the implications of such drastic measures on the lives of citizens or residents.

Ahmed Abdulrahman, a 32-year-old Saudi, was reportedly blocked from using government services for delaying the payment of a loan to a bank.

 He said: “I have never in my life felt as useless as I was when I was blocked from (using the) services.

 “My advice is to not get into trouble and pay all of your debts,” he added.

 Esam Gamgamjy, a Saudi businessman, was also blocked from government services for a year and a half.

 He argued that there were other ways to deal with different cases without blocking citizens from using them.

 “Blocking services is like not living, it prevents you from doing anything,” he said.

Promissory notes don’t need to be approved by any government entity, which is an issue of concern, as it opens the door for fraud.

Esam Gamgamjy, A Saudi businessman

 Gamgamjy told Arab News that he was accused of refusing to pay a debt. “The person who accused me of not paying a debt forged my signature on three different promissory notes worth $266,666.”

 He argued that anybody could ask for money by forging an unsuspecting person’s signature in such a manner, and upload the complaint online, getting the victim blocked.

 “It’s that simple. Promissory notes don’t need to be approved by any government entity, which is an issue of concern,” he said.

 Gamgamjy filed an appeal and is still waiting for a hearing date. He cannot travel out of the country and needs a sponsor to help him get government matters done.

 “My family has not been affected by this action. Only I am the victim. I cannot travel or get my passport renewed,” he added.

 In a statement, the HRC stressed the importance of streamlining procedures to ensure matters were properly governed by specific authorities and under judicial orders.

Topics: Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's human rights commission recommends law to tackle all racial discrimination
Saudi Arabia
Adverts for sponsorship transfer of domestic workers in Saudi Arabia a ‘crime,’ rules HRC

Misk Art reopens Riyadh’s largest fine arts gallery

Updated 31 December 2019
SPA

Misk Art reopens Riyadh’s largest fine arts gallery

  • Exhibition launched to mark the 35th anniversary of the hall’s founding
Updated 31 December 2019
SPA

RIYADH: The Prince Faisal bin Fahd Fine Arts Hall was reopened on Monday, under the patronage of Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah, who is also the chairman of the Misk Art Institute.

The aim of reopening the gallery is to restore its main role in stimulating the Saudi art scene, to be a hall for displaying artworks, and for exchanging creative experiences.

This step is aimed at the revival of the important role that the hall played in supporting Saudi artists during their early stages, as it has historically embraced many young talents. 

The hall displays the works of artists from early generations, and is a significant stage in the Saudi visual arts world, having witnessed the major developments in the Kingdom’s fine art movement.

Alongside the reopening, the “Story Behind the Place” exhibition was also launched, celebrating the 35th anniversary of the hall’s founding. It reviewed the history of its first decade, in addition to presenting works, documents, achievements and a complete archive of art gallery brochures from its first decade, starting in 1986. 

It also displayed the names and photos of that era’s best-known artists.

FASTFACTS

• The Prince Faisal bin Fahd Fine Arts Hall was established in 1985 with a royal decree from King Fahd.

• It was renamed after Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Abdul Aziz in honor of his efforts to support art in the Kingdom.

• The hall was the first government building devoted to fine arts in Riyadh.

• It is also considered the largest such venue in terms of floor space, covering 5,600 square meters.

The Misk Art Institute has added many facilities and services to transform the hall into an educational and interactive museum, targeting all parts of society, from those interested in culture to art students in universities, institutes and schools.

The hall was established in 1985 by a royal decree from King Fahd, originally called the Fine Arts Hall. It was renamed after Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Abdul Aziz in honor of his efforts to support art in the Kingdom. The hall was the first government building devoted to fine arts in Riyadh, and is also considered the largest such venue in terms of floor space, covering 5,600 square meters.

With its headquarters in Riyadh, the Misk Art Institute works locally, regionally and internationally. In 2018, Misk Art Institute became the commissioner of the permanent National Pavilion of Saudi Arabia at La Biennale di Venezia, Saudi’s permanent home at the world’s most important cultural gathering.

Topics: Misk Art Culture and Entertainment Saudi Art

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
Misk Art paints a happy future for Saudi artists
Saudi Arabia
Pioneering Saudi artists honored at Misk Art event

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia joins US Arabs to condemn machete attack in rabbi’s home
Year in review: Events that defined 2019 for the Middle East
Misk Art reopens Riyadh’s largest fine arts gallery
Saudi sports authority awards Jeddah United academy class A certificate
Saudi rights body: Blocking government services should be used sparingly

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.