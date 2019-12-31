You are here

Saudi sports authority awards Jeddah United academy class A certificate

Lina Khaled Almaeena, center, the co-founder of Jeddah United Sports Co. (JUSC), receives a certificate from an official of the General Sports Authority. (Supplied)
Updated 31 December 2019
Arab News

Saudi sports authority awards Jeddah United academy class A certificate

  • This certification comes in line with the National Transformation Program 2020, empowering young Saudis in the sports sector
Updated 31 December 2019
Arab News

JEDDAH: Lina Khaled Almaeena, the co-founder of Jeddah United Sports Co. (JUSC), has received a class A certification from Abdullah Hammad, director of the Institute for Leadership Development at the General Sports Authority (GSA) on behalf of JUSC’s academy. 

This certification comes in line with the National Transformation Program 2020, empowering young Saudis in the sports sector, and transforming sport into a source of global soft power to spread peace.

Almaeena said: “JUSC’s academy calls for pride, and at the same time, it gives us responsibility contributing to raising the level of participants, and developing sports academies in the Kingdom, in a way that enhances quality of life and achieves the Saudi Vision 2030. 

“It has already established its national goals to build a strong generation morally and physically, investing its energy, time and effort to help the youth, and use the language of sport as a source of soft diplomacy.”

 She pointed out that the classification was the first of its kind at the national level, as the academy had achieved social and competitive goals in line with the GSA’s strategic aims to increase the number of people playing sport in the country from 13 percent to 40 percent, boosting national pride and producing elite athletes at an international level.

She added that the JUSC’s women’s football team participated as the first team representing the Saudi Football Association in the Arab Women’s Clubs Championship in Sharjah 2017, and 6 basketball players from the club turned out for the Saudi team at the Gulf Cooperation Council Championship in Kuwait earlier this year.

She explained that the academy was launched in 2003, and that new branches were opened in Alkhobar in 2010 and Riyadh 2011. In 2006, the academy turned into a sports institution, and has since become dedicated to girls and boys’ football and basketball activities, with various other sports programs.

The co-founder and managing director of JUSC, Obaid Ghazi Madani, highlighted the great accomplishments of the academy, in training tens of thousands of girls and boys to achieve the Kingdom’s vision — investing young people’s time in a way that contributes to pushing them to exercise.

Topics: Saudi General Sports Authority (GSA) Lina Al-Maeena Jeddah United Sports Co.

Misk Art reopens Riyadh's largest fine arts gallery

Updated 31 December 2019
SPA

Exhibition launched to mark the 35th anniversary of the hall's founding

  • Exhibition launched to mark the 35th anniversary of the hall’s founding
Updated 31 December 2019
SPA

RIYADH: The Prince Faisal bin Fahd Fine Arts Hall was reopened on Monday, under the patronage of Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah, who is also the chairman of the Misk Art Institute.

The aim of reopening the gallery is to restore its main role in stimulating the Saudi art scene, to be a hall for displaying artworks, and for exchanging creative experiences.

This step is aimed at the revival of the important role that the hall played in supporting Saudi artists during their early stages, as it has historically embraced many young talents. 

The hall displays the works of artists from early generations, and is a significant stage in the Saudi visual arts world, having witnessed the major developments in the Kingdom’s fine art movement.

Alongside the reopening, the “Story Behind the Place” exhibition was also launched, celebrating the 35th anniversary of the hall’s founding. It reviewed the history of its first decade, in addition to presenting works, documents, achievements and a complete archive of art gallery brochures from its first decade, starting in 1986. 

It also displayed the names and photos of that era’s best-known artists.

FASTFACTS

• The Prince Faisal bin Fahd Fine Arts Hall was established in 1985 with a royal decree from King Fahd.

• It was renamed after Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Abdul Aziz in honor of his efforts to support art in the Kingdom.

• The hall was the first government building devoted to fine arts in Riyadh.

• It is also considered the largest such venue in terms of floor space, covering 5,600 square meters.

The Misk Art Institute has added many facilities and services to transform the hall into an educational and interactive museum, targeting all parts of society, from those interested in culture to art students in universities, institutes and schools.

The hall was established in 1985 by a royal decree from King Fahd, originally called the Fine Arts Hall. It was renamed after Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Abdul Aziz in honor of his efforts to support art in the Kingdom. The hall was the first government building devoted to fine arts in Riyadh, and is also considered the largest such venue in terms of floor space, covering 5,600 square meters.

With its headquarters in Riyadh, the Misk Art Institute works locally, regionally and internationally. In 2018, Misk Art Institute became the commissioner of the permanent National Pavilion of Saudi Arabia at La Biennale di Venezia, Saudi’s permanent home at the world’s most important cultural gathering.

Topics: Misk Art Culture and Entertainment Saudi Art

