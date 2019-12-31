Misk Art reopens Riyadh’s largest fine arts gallery

RIYADH: The Prince Faisal bin Fahd Fine Arts Hall was reopened on Monday, under the patronage of Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah, who is also the chairman of the Misk Art Institute.

The aim of reopening the gallery is to restore its main role in stimulating the Saudi art scene, to be a hall for displaying artworks, and for exchanging creative experiences.

This step is aimed at the revival of the important role that the hall played in supporting Saudi artists during their early stages, as it has historically embraced many young talents.

The hall displays the works of artists from early generations, and is a significant stage in the Saudi visual arts world, having witnessed the major developments in the Kingdom’s fine art movement.

Alongside the reopening, the “Story Behind the Place” exhibition was also launched, celebrating the 35th anniversary of the hall’s founding. It reviewed the history of its first decade, in addition to presenting works, documents, achievements and a complete archive of art gallery brochures from its first decade, starting in 1986.

It also displayed the names and photos of that era’s best-known artists.

The Misk Art Institute has added many facilities and services to transform the hall into an educational and interactive museum, targeting all parts of society, from those interested in culture to art students in universities, institutes and schools.

The hall was established in 1985 by a royal decree from King Fahd, originally called the Fine Arts Hall. It was renamed after Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Abdul Aziz in honor of his efforts to support art in the Kingdom. The hall was the first government building devoted to fine arts in Riyadh, and is also considered the largest such venue in terms of floor space, covering 5,600 square meters.

With its headquarters in Riyadh, the Misk Art Institute works locally, regionally and internationally. In 2018, Misk Art Institute became the commissioner of the permanent National Pavilion of Saudi Arabia at La Biennale di Venezia, Saudi’s permanent home at the world’s most important cultural gathering.