Saudi Arabia joins US Arabs to condemn machete attack in rabbi’s home

Police officers escort Grafton Thomas. He is accused of stabbing five people in a Rabbi's home. (AP)
CHICAGO: Saudi Arabia joined US Arabs and Muslims on Monday in condemning a machete attack in a rabbi’s home in New York.

“Houses of worship are meant to be a safe refuge. Those who desecrate them by committing violent or hateful acts attack all humanity,” said a spokesman for Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Saudi Ambassador to the US.

Five people suffered serious stabbing injuries when a man wielding a machete burst into Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg’s home in Monsey, a small town north of New York City, during a Hanukkah religious celebration on Saturday night.

Grafton Thomas, 37, appeared in court on Sunday on five charges of attempted murder. His friends and family said he suffered from mental illness.

US Muslim community leaders declared: “An attack against one of us is an attack against all of us,” in a joint statement with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Nihad Awad, executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations in Washington, expressed “the solidarity of American Muslims with the Jewish community in New York and nationwide. No member of any religious, ethnic or minority community should be made to feel unsafe in the streets or in their own homes.”

The Association of Muslim Police also denounced the attack. “An attack on the Jewish community in New York is an attack on all communities,” it said. “We stand together with … the Jewish community. Faith brings communities together, hate will never prevail.”

Taliban deny reports of truce in Afghanistan

Updated 31 December 2019
Sayed Salahuddin

Taliban deny reports of truce in Afghanistan

  • A cease-fire is a key US demand for resuming peace talks
Updated 31 December 2019
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Taliban on Monday denied media reports that its leadership was to announce a short cease-fire, a key US demand for resuming peace talks.

On Sunday, various international media outlets cited unnamed Taliban sources as saying the group’s leadership, after days of consultation, had agreed to a one-week truce.

Taliban spokesmen Suhail Shaheen and Zabihullah Mujahid refuted the reports. Mujahid described the reports as “false,” saying the Taliban “has no intention” of implementing a truce.

“The Americans have asked for a reduction in fighting and operations,” he said, adding that consultations about this within the Taliban are ongoing. He said no decision has yet been made, and rejected reports of a rift within the group’s ranks.

Shaheen, who has been involved in various rounds of talks with US diplomats in Qatar, said: “Some media, on the basis of rumors, publish their reports which are void of truth. Of course, if there’s anything we definitely will share it with our people and press. Media should refrain from publishing unconfirmed reports.”

US President Donald Trump called off talks with the Taliban in September following an attack by the group that killed an American soldier in Kabul.

But on a surprise visit to Afghanistan in late November, he ordered a resumption of talks but demanded a cease-fire as a precondition. American diplomats and Taliban delegates resumed negotiations in Qatar.

But after a major attack by the group on the US military’s main airfield in Bagram in early December, Washington’s special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation announced a pause in the talks for Taliban representatives to consult with their leaders about the truce.

It is unclear when the talks will resume and how Taliban leaders will respond.

The group has in the past insisted that it would announce a cease-fire after a peace agreement with the US, which would give a timetable for the departure of foreign troops.

The Afghan government has also demanded a cease-fire but is not involved in the talks due to objections by the Taliban.

Waheed Omer, adviser to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, said the government was not aware of any truce plans by the Taliban.

“We’ve clearly communicated our stance. A cease-fire is a precondition for us. It’s upon the Taliban to make up their minds. We can’t comment on speculation and rumors,” Omer said on Sunday.

