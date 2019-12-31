You are here

Georgia's Sukhishvili National Ballet takes to the stage in Dubai

Georgia’s Sukhishvili National Ballet is making its Dubai debut. Supplied
Khaoula Ghanem 

  • The famed Georgian production is coming to the UAE for the first time
  • There will be three shows held between Jan. 3 and Jan. 4
Khaoula Ghanem 

DUBAI: Since the Dubai Opera famously opened its doors in 2016, the Zaha Hadid-designed building has brought a number of entertaining and mesmerizing shows to the Middle East. Among them: ‘The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Nutcracker” and most recently, a hologram concert of the late Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum. Now, the latest production to join the Dubai Opera’s inimitable lineup of performances is Georgia’s Sukhishvili National Ballet.

Formed in the capital city of Tblisi in 1945 by celebrated dancers Iliko Sukhishvili and Nino Ramishvili, the renowned ensemble of dancers is making their UAE debut on Friday with three shows spread across Jan. 3 and Jan. 4, in case you are unable to make the first viewing.

“We wanted to bring Sukhishvili to Dubai because the Ballet has never before been to UAE,” shared Nino Sukhishvili, the director of the show, with Arab News, adding “Georgia is becoming a very popular destination for residents of the UAE and we are very excited to be bringing Georgia's dance sensation to a completely new market and a new audience. The Ballet is looking forward to showing the UAE audience more of what makes Georgia so special. ”




The show includes a spectacular mix of folk-inspired traditional dance, balletic pieces and acrobatics. Supplied

Often described as the “greatest dance in the world,” the show, which is orchestrated by the founders’ son Tengiz Sukhishvili, includes a spectacular mix of folk-inspired traditional dance, balletic pieces and acrobatics, performed by 100 dancers on stage, whose costumes were created specifically by Simon Virsaladze — one of the country’s leading designers of ballet, film and operas.

To echo the words of the show's director, “the night will be unforgettable.”

“Sukhishvili is no ordinary ballet company. Sometimes called 'the flying Georgians', the show combines thrilling, high energy and acrobatic routines with the precision and elegance that you would expect of one of the world's most famous ballet ensembles.”

The company previously held a show at the Royal Opera House in Muscat, Oman. 

Jessica Kahawaty is already wearing the new Kuwaiti footwear label you’re going to see everywhere

Jessica Kahawaty was pictured wearing a new Kuwaiti shoe brand. File/AFP
Arab News

  • Carat is the new Arab footwear label you’re about to see everywhere
  • Despite launching in November, the brand has already found fans in Jessica Kahawaty and Nadine Abdelaziz
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese-Australian model and humanitarian Jessica Kahawaty traded in her signature heels for a pair of stylish flat mules from up-and-coming regional accessories label Carat. The handmade-in-Italy footwear brand, which is helmed by Kuwaiti designer Fatmah Hussain, is poised to take the fashion world by storm.

The label’s piece de resistance, the Alexander heels, have already found a fan in Lebanese actress Nadine Abdelaziz, who declared on her Instagram that the shoes are “so comfortable to walk with” and that she was able to walk for “one hour with the heels.”

 Meanwhile, Kahawty, who is currently in Sydney for the holidays, opted for a black, patent leather pair of mules with a pointed toe and gold detailing at the front.

“Love my new 80’s slides,” she captioned the photo of herself rocking the fanciful footwear with an oversized straw hat in her backyard.

Carat was founded only a couple of months ago, launching with a Fall 2019 collection of leather heels, mules and flats with names such as “Joy” and “Louis.”  And just as every great shoe designer has their signature — think Christian Louboutin’s red soles, Manolo Blahnik’s jeweled buckle, Sophia Webster’s wings and Amina Muaddi’s flared stiletto heel — each piece from the Kuwaiti brand’s debut collection features a semi-precious gemstone engraved on the soles of each pair. It is set to become the unmistakable Carat trademark.

According to the brand’s official website, Carat was inspired by the creative director’s career reboot. After climbing the corporate ladder for years and working in the oil industry for more than a decade, Hussain made the choice to quit her office job and enroll in a private school in Italy to hone her skills as a designer before launching her own brand.

During her training, Hussain was able to learn the ins and outs of footwear design and went on to fuse the new-found knowledge she gained in Italy with her own Arab culture and personal fashion taste. Her mission? To transform heels into wearable art.

The newly-launched brand joins a lineup of other established regional footwear labels, including Liudmila, founded by Kuwaiti designer Najeeba Hayat, Emirati label Darmaki and the Moroccan-helmed Zyne.

