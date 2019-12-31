Georgia’s Sukhishvili National Ballet takes to the stage in Dubai

DUBAI: Since the Dubai Opera famously opened its doors in 2016, the Zaha Hadid-designed building has brought a number of entertaining and mesmerizing shows to the Middle East. Among them: ‘The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Nutcracker” and most recently, a hologram concert of the late Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum. Now, the latest production to join the Dubai Opera’s inimitable lineup of performances is Georgia’s Sukhishvili National Ballet.

Formed in the capital city of Tblisi in 1945 by celebrated dancers Iliko Sukhishvili and Nino Ramishvili, the renowned ensemble of dancers is making their UAE debut on Friday with three shows spread across Jan. 3 and Jan. 4, in case you are unable to make the first viewing.

“We wanted to bring Sukhishvili to Dubai because the Ballet has never before been to UAE,” shared Nino Sukhishvili, the director of the show, with Arab News, adding “Georgia is becoming a very popular destination for residents of the UAE and we are very excited to be bringing Georgia's dance sensation to a completely new market and a new audience. The Ballet is looking forward to showing the UAE audience more of what makes Georgia so special. ”







The show includes a spectacular mix of folk-inspired traditional dance, balletic pieces and acrobatics. Supplied



Often described as the “greatest dance in the world,” the show, which is orchestrated by the founders’ son Tengiz Sukhishvili, includes a spectacular mix of folk-inspired traditional dance, balletic pieces and acrobatics, performed by 100 dancers on stage, whose costumes were created specifically by Simon Virsaladze — one of the country’s leading designers of ballet, film and operas.

To echo the words of the show's director, “the night will be unforgettable.”

“Sukhishvili is no ordinary ballet company. Sometimes called 'the flying Georgians', the show combines thrilling, high energy and acrobatic routines with the precision and elegance that you would expect of one of the world's most famous ballet ensembles.”

The company previously held a show at the Royal Opera House in Muscat, Oman.