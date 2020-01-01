Where celebrities spent New Year’s Eve

DUBAI: From Ghana to Dubai, here’s where celebrities from around the world are celebrating New Year.

Imaan Hammam







(Instagram)



The Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch beauty is celebrating the start of a new decade in Ghana. From clips by the beach to throwing white flowers into the sea, the model took to Instagram to share a few snaps of her New Year’s Eve with her 818,000 followers.

Jessica Kahawaty

Meanwhile, Lebanese-Australian model and humanitarian Jessica Kahawaty is currently in Sydney for the holidays. She chose to celebrate the start of 2020 with her family. “January 1, 2020. Family lunch with mum & dad,” she captioned her post.

Gigi Hadid







(Instagram)



Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid had a cosier night. The 24-year-old made her followers drool over her “New Year’s Eve chocolate-covered strawberries.”

Shanina Shaik

The Melbourne-born beauty, who is of Saudi, Pakistani, Lithuanian and Australian descent, took to Instagram to share how she sets her intentions for the New Year, revealing that on the Dec. 31 she likes to pen a letter to herself that serves as a recap of the past 12 months of her life.

Huda Kattan

After the US-Iraqi entrepreneur’s dreamy white Christmas in Finland, she returned to Dubai — where she lives with her family — to celebrate the start of 2020. She, and her sister Mona Kattan, shared snaps of the Palm Jumeirah’s magical fireworks on Instagram.

Other influencers, such as Karen Wazen, Ola Farahat, Deema Al-Asadi and Hadia Ghaleb, also celebrated their night in Dubai and shared clips of the city’s massive fireworks display.