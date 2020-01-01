You are here

Where celebrities spent New Year’s Eve

Karen Wazen celebrated their night in Dubai and shared clips of the city’s massive fireworks display. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9sxzf

Updated 01 January 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: From Ghana to Dubai, here’s where celebrities from around the world are celebrating New Year.

Imaan Hammam




(Instagram)

The Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch beauty is celebrating the start of a new decade in Ghana. From clips by the beach to throwing white flowers into the sea, the model took to Instagram to share a few snaps of her New Year’s Eve with her 818,000 followers.

Jessica Kahawaty

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

January 1, 2020. Family lunch with mum & dad (missing @jk_727)

A post shared by Jessica Kahawaty جيسيكا (@jessicakahawaty) on

Meanwhile, Lebanese-Australian model and humanitarian Jessica Kahawaty is currently in Sydney for the holidays. She chose to celebrate the start of 2020 with her family. “January 1, 2020. Family lunch with mum & dad,” she captioned her post.

Gigi Hadid




(Instagram)

Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid had a cosier night. The 24-year-old made her followers drool over her “New Year’s Eve chocolate-covered strawberries.”

Shanina Shaik

The Melbourne-born beauty, who is of Saudi, Pakistani, Lithuanian and Australian descent, took to Instagram to share how she sets her intentions for the New Year, revealing that on the Dec. 31 she likes to pen a letter to herself that serves as a recap of the past 12 months of her life.

Huda Kattan

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chanel snow bunnies @monakattan @huda Comment if you love cold weather

A post shared by HUDA KATTAN (@hudabeauty) on

After the US-Iraqi entrepreneur’s dreamy white Christmas in Finland, she returned to Dubai — where she lives with her family — to celebrate the start of 2020. She, and her sister Mona Kattan, shared snaps of the Palm Jumeirah’s magical fireworks on Instagram. 

Other influencers, such as Karen Wazen, Ola Farahat, Deema Al-Asadi and Hadia Ghaleb, also celebrated their night in Dubai and shared clips of the city’s massive fireworks display.

Arab designs make a cameo on Beyonce’s 2019 ‘Bey-cap’

Beyonce clearly rates talent from the Middle East. Instagram/@beyonce
Updated 01 January 2020
Arab News

  • The singer dropped a 2019 recap video on her Instagram in celebration of the New Year
  • The fast-moving clip is filled with footage documenting the past 12 months of her life
DUBAI: On Dec. 31, multi Grammy award-winning artist Beyonce dropped what she calls a 2019 ‘Bey-cap’ on her Instagram in celebration of the New Year.

The clip is filled with personal footage documenting the past 12 months of her life set to the soundtrack of her song “Mood 4 Eva” with Childish Gambino, Oumou Sangare and her husband, Jay Z.

Among the moments highlighted were her daughter Blue Ivy Carter’s fourth birthday, the 2019 Brit Awards, her acclaimed Coachella performance, “The Lion King” premiere and sitting courtside at a slew of basketball games with her rapper husband. 

The fast-moving clip also featured plenty of cameos from the region’s Arab designers, who memorably dressed the “Single Ladies” hitmaker on a number of different occasions throughout the year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

There was the floor-length, gold sequined gown from Kuwaiti couturier Yousef Al-Jasmi that she wore to the opening of the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Also featured was the purple, croc-effect Ida handbag from Dubai-based accessories label L’Afshar Queen B chose to accessorize her checkered EnaGancio suit  at an exclusive art event hosted by producer Swizz Beatz.

And who can forget the embellished “Lion King” inspired ensemble custom-made by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika, which she wore to her mother Tina Knowles Lawson’s annual Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica, California? 

The superstar clearly rates talent from the Middle East. While she can – and does – have her pick from any of the globe’s thousands of designers, the singer and actor has routinely turned to labels from the region in recent years, and the 2019 ‘Bey-cap’ further proves that.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

