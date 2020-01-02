Saudi justice minister launches custody support initiative

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani launched the “Shaml” initiative to implement custody and visitation laws on Wednesday in Riyadh.

The launch, attended by the minister of labor and social development, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi, followed the preparation of 19 centers across the Kingdom.

This initiative, which is part of the National Transformation Program 2020 that seeks to achieve Vision 2030, aims to protect child rights and preserve the privacy of families.

It also seeks to facilitate the implementation of rulings in cooperation with the nonprofit sector, in addition to creating job opportunities in community service.

The Ministry of Justice explained that the Shaml initiative provides an environment in which security and safety are achieved for both workers and beneficiaries, in addition to providing social and psychological support to parties to the conflict (parents and children). The goal is to achieve the highest levels in implementing these laws in terms of preparation and reducing tension and conflict while protecting the rights of children.