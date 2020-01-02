You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi justice minister launches custody support initiative

Saudi justice minister launches custody support initiative

Short Url

https://arab.news/jbn5a

Updated 02 January 2020
Arab News

Saudi justice minister launches custody support initiative

Updated 02 January 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani launched the “Shaml” initiative to implement custody and visitation laws on Wednesday in Riyadh. 

The launch, attended by the minister of labor and social development, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi, followed the preparation of 19 centers across the Kingdom.

This initiative, which is part of the National Transformation Program 2020 that seeks to achieve Vision 2030, aims to protect child rights and preserve the privacy of families.

It also seeks to facilitate the implementation of rulings in cooperation with the nonprofit sector, in addition to creating job opportunities in community service.

The Ministry of Justice explained that the Shaml initiative provides an environment in which security and safety are achieved for both workers and beneficiaries, in addition to providing social and psychological support to parties to the conflict (parents and children). The goal is to achieve the highest levels in implementing these laws in terms of preparation and reducing tension and conflict while protecting the rights of children. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Justice

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi justice minister vows action against underage marriages
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Justice Ministry allows online updating of real estate deeds

Saudi sports authority chairman receives Arab Achievement Award for Sports Culture 2019

Updated 02 January 2020
Arab News

Saudi sports authority chairman receives Arab Achievement Award for Sports Culture 2019

  • Alluqluq Association from Jerusalem, Palestine, won the Youth Initiative Award for Sports Culture
Updated 02 January 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the board of directors of the General Sports Authority (GSA), received the Arab Achievement Award for Sports Culture 2019 on Wednesday.

President of the Arab Federation for Sports Culture Ashraf Mahmoud announced the award after the conclusion of the seventh meeting of the executive committee of the Arab Federation for Sports Culture, a member of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees.

The meeting was in the Intercontinental Hotel in Jeddah, where the winners of the Sports Achievement Award were also announced. They included President of the Saudi Friends of Players Association Majid Ahmed Abdullah and the Rahal football club from Morocco, while Al-Hilal Saudi Club and Al-Ahly Club were awarded the Social Responsibility Award for Sports Culture.

Alluqluq Association from Jerusalem, Palestine, won the Youth Initiative Award for Sports Culture, while the Egyptian national team and Liverpool FC player Mohamed Salah won the Ideal Athlete Award for Sports Culture.

The Loyalty for Sports Culture award was won by Ahmed Al-Fardan (UAE), Muhammad Khair Mamser (Jordan) and Muhammad Al-Qamudi (Tunisia). Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi won Personality of the Year for Sports Culture.

Fawaz Al-Sharif, vice president of the federation, congratulated Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal on his award, the culmination of his support for the federation’s activities, which provide a variety of programs that aim to promote a better quality of life and the spread of sports culture.

Al-Sharif congratulated the winners of the awards in other branches, indicating that a ceremony will be held in honor of the winners in March 2020 in Egypt, on the sidelines of the general assembly of the federation.

Topics: Saudi sports authority Saudi General Sports Authority (GSA) Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal

Related

Corporate News
GSA chairman meets Hankook racing team
Offbeat
GSA FIFA 18 Cup announced as official qualifier for the FIFA 18 Global Series on "The Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup"

Latest updates

Saudi sports authority chairman receives Arab Achievement Award for Sports Culture 2019
Turkey’s pro-government papers closing down
Hope, grief for Somali family hit by bomb blast
Algeria’s richest man walks free after 8 months in prison
‘A different world’: Meet the vloggers sharing their adventures in a fast-changing Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.