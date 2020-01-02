You are here

  • Home
  • Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong in New Year’s Day protests

Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong in New Year’s Day protests

Hong Kong was readying for a massive pro-democracy rally on Jan. 1 after seeing in the New Year with an evening of peaceful protests. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m2nax

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong in New Year’s Day protests

  • The arrests take the total to about 7,000 since protests in the city escalated in June over a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China
  • Over the months, the protests have evolved into a broad movement pushing for full democracy in the Chinese-ruled city
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: About 400 people were arrested in New Year’s Day protests in Hong Kong after what started as a peaceful pro-democracy march of tens of thousands spiralled into chaotic scenes with police firing tear gas to disperse the crowds.
The arrests take the total to about 7,000 since protests in the city escalated in June over a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China, and will highlight the apparent absence of any progress toward ending the unrest.
The tension on Wednesday rose after some arrests were made in the Wan Chai bar district near a branch of global banking group HSBC, which has been the target of protester anger in recent weeks.

When scuffles broke out, large numbers of black-clad protesters rushed to the scene while other protesters formed human chains to pass them various supplies including bricks, forcing police to bring in their own reinforcements.
Police then asked organizers to call off the march early and crowds eventually dispersed as a water cannon truck and scores of police in riot gear patrolled the streets late into the evening.
In a briefing late on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent Ng Lok-Chun told reporters the arrests were made for offenses including unlawful assembly and possession of offensive weapons.
Over the months, the protests have evolved into a broad movement pushing for full democracy in the Chinese-ruled city and an independent investigation into complaints of police brutality. Police maintain they act with restraint.

Arrests were also made on New Year’s Eve, when protesters briefly occupied a major road on the Kowloon peninsula as crowds of thousands counted down to midnight along the Victoria harbor.
Some protesters allege HSBC was complicit in action by the authorities against activists trying to raise money to support their campaign. The bank denies any involvement.

Topics: Hong Kong hong kong protests

Related

World
Tear gas fired at Hong Kong new year’s mass march as protesters vow to keep fighting
World
Hong Kong gears up for huge New Year’s Day anti-government march

Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown

Updated 02 January 2020
AFP

Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown

  • The acrid-smelling smoke first appeared in the country early Wednesday
  • A Twitter user called Miss Roho tweeted: “We can actually smell the burning here in Christchurch.”
Updated 02 January 2020
AFP

WELLINGTON: Smoke from Australia’s bushfires has created a haze across New Zealand thousands of kilometers away with normally white glaciers turning a shade of caramel, according to social media posts Thursday.

The acrid-smelling smoke first appeared in the country early Wednesday when in many areas the sun appeared as either a red or golden orb, depending on the thickness of the haze.

“Smoke which has traveled around 2,000km across the Tasman Sea can clearly be seen,” New Zealand’s official forecaster MetService tweeted.

“Visibility in the smoke haze is as low as 10km in the worst affected areas.”

A Twitter user called Miss Roho tweeted: “We can actually smell the burning here in Christchurch.”


Another woman, Rachel, posted a photo of the Franz Josef Glacier — more than 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) away — with its usual pristine white taking on a brown hue.

“Near Franz Josef glacier. The ‘caramelized’ snow is caused by dust from the bushfires. It was white yesterday,” she said in a post Wednesday.


Comedian Jemaine Clement posted a photo of a golden orb.

“All the way over in NZ the Australian bushfire smoke in the atmosphere giving us this strange sun,” he said.

Topics: Australia bushfire

Related

World
Australia sending aid by sea to towns cut off by wildfires

Latest updates

Sound advice: Alternative Arab artist
Fleeing war, poverty, African migrants face racism in Egypt
Happy holidays in marvelous Milan
Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown
Several feared trapped in factory fire in Indian capital

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.