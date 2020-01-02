You are here

  Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits northeastern Iran: state TV

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits northeastern Iran: state TV

The quake hit the town of Sangan at a shallow depth of 8 km (5 miles) it said. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The town, which has a population of about 10,000, is located near the border with Afghanistan
DUBAI: A magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook northeastern Iran on Thursday, state television reported, adding that there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake hit the town of Sangan at a shallow depth of 8 km (5 miles) it said. The town, which has a population of about 10,000, is located near the border with Afghanistan.

 

Topics: Iran

Fugitive Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn's Tokyo home raided

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV, without identifying sources, reported Thursday that Ghosn had two French passports. (File/AFP)
AP

  • Japanese prosecutors raided Ghosn's Tokyo home after he skipped a trial on financial misconduct charges and left for Lebanon
  • It is unclear how Ghosn avoided the tight surveillance he was under in Japan and showed up in Lebanon
TOKYO: Japanese prosecutors raided the Tokyo home of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn after he skipped bail before a trial on financial misconduct charges and left for Lebanon.

Tokyo prosecutors and police did not immediately comment Thursday. Japanese media reported and showed photos of the raid.

Government offices are closed this week for the New Year’s holidays.

It is unclear how Ghosn avoided the tight surveillance he was under in Japan and showed up in Lebanon.

Ghosn said Tuesday in a statement that he left for Lebanon because he thought the Japanese judicial system was unjust, and he wanted to avoid “political persecution.”

He said he would talk to reporters next week.

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon.

Lebanon has said Ghosn entered the country legally, and there was no reason to take action against him.

His lawyers in Japan said they had no knowledge of the escape and they had all his passports. Ghosn has French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV, without identifying sources, reported Thursday that Ghosn had two French passports.

Earlier Japanese reports said there were no official records in Japan of Ghosn’s departure, but a private jet had left from a regional airport to Turkey.

Ghosn, who was charged with under-reporting his future compensation and breach of trust, has repeatedly asserted his innocence, saying authorities trumped up charges to prevent a possible fuller merger between Nissan Motor Co. and alliance partner Renault SA.

His 1.5 billion yen ($14 million) bail that Ghosn posted on two separate instances to get out of detention is being revoked.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn

