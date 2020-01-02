You are here

  • Home
  • Several feared trapped in factory fire in Indian capital

Several feared trapped in factory fire in Indian capital

The fire official spoke anonymously because he was not authorized to release the information. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cxnpq

Updated 19 sec ago
AP

Several feared trapped in factory fire in Indian capital

  • The New Delhi Television news channel said the structure collapsed after an explosion
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: A factory caught fire and collapsed in the Indian capital Thursday and several people were feared trapped, a fire official said.

Rescue work was in progress in Peera Garhi area in western New Delhi.

The New Delhi Television news channel said the structure collapsed after an explosion.

Details were not immediately available. The fire official spoke anonymously because he was not authorized to release the information.

Poor safety standards are a frequent cause of fires in India. Last month, a fire believed to be caused by an electrical short circuit engulfed a building in New Delhi, killing at least 43 people.

Topics: India factory fire

Related

World
India approves third moon mission, months after landing failure
World
Two Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir gunfight

Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong in New Year’s Day protests

Updated 02 January 2020
Reuters

Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong in New Year’s Day protests

  • The arrests take the total to about 7,000 since protests in the city escalated in June over a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China
  • Over the months, the protests have evolved into a broad movement pushing for full democracy in the Chinese-ruled city
Updated 02 January 2020
Reuters

HONG KONG: About 400 people were arrested in New Year’s Day protests in Hong Kong after what started as a peaceful pro-democracy march of tens of thousands spiralled into chaotic scenes with police firing tear gas to disperse the crowds.
The arrests take the total to about 7,000 since protests in the city escalated in June over a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China, and will highlight the apparent absence of any progress toward ending the unrest.
The tension on Wednesday rose after some arrests were made in the Wan Chai bar district near a branch of global banking group HSBC, which has been the target of protester anger in recent weeks.
When scuffles broke out, large numbers of black-clad protesters rushed to the scene while other protesters formed human chains to pass them various supplies including bricks, forcing police to bring in their own reinforcements.
Police then asked organizers to call off the march early and crowds eventually dispersed as a water cannon truck and scores of police in riot gear patrolled the streets late into the evening.
In a briefing late on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent Ng Lok-Chun told reporters the arrests were made for offenses including unlawful assembly and possession of offensive weapons.
Over the months, the protests have evolved into a broad movement pushing for full democracy in the Chinese-ruled city and an independent investigation into complaints of police brutality. Police maintain they act with restraint.
Arrests were also made on New Year’s Eve, when protesters briefly occupied a major road on the Kowloon peninsula as crowds of thousands counted down to midnight along the Victoria harbor.
Some protesters allege HSBC was complicit in action by the authorities against activists trying to raise money to support their campaign. The bank denies any involvement.

Topics: Hong Kong hong kong protests

Related

World
Tear gas fired at Hong Kong new year’s mass march as protesters vow to keep fighting
World
Hong Kong gears up for huge New Year’s Day anti-government march

Latest updates

Several feared trapped in factory fire in Indian capital
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits northeastern Iran: state TV
Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong in New Year’s Day protests
Saudi sports authority chairman receives Arab Achievement Award for Sports Culture 2019
Turkey’s pro-government papers closing down

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.