Turkey parliament approves Libya military deployment

A member of the Libyan GNA forces fires during a fight with Eastern forces in Ain Zara, Tripoli, Libya. (File/Reuters)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

  • Egypt condemned Turkey's decision to allow troop deployment to Libya
  • Trump discussed the situation in Libya with Erdogan in a phone call on Thursday
ANKARA: Turkey's parliament passed a bill on Thursday approving a military deployment to Libya, aimed at supporting the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.
The motion passed by 325 votes to 184, and follows a request for assistance by the beleaguered Tripoli government, which has been under sustained attack since April by military strongman General Khalifa Haftar.

The fighting has threatened to plunge Libya into violent chaos rivaling the 2011 conflict that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month that Al-Sarraj requested the Turkish deployment, after he and Al-Sarraj signed a military deal that allows Ankara to dispatch military experts and personnel to Libya. That deal, along with a separate agreement on maritime boundaries between Turkey and Libya, has drawn ire across the region and beyond.

Egypt strongly condemned on Thursday the vote by Turkey's parliament vote to allow a troop deployment to Libya, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Egypt said any such deployment could "negatively affect the stability of the Mediterranean region" and called on the international community to urgently respond to the move.
US President Donald Trump discussed the situation in Libya with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Thursday, Turkey's presidency said less than an hour after Ankara passed a bill allowing troop deployment to Tripoli.
Ankara says the deployment is vital for Turkey to safeguard its interests in Libya and in the eastern Mediterranean, where it finds itself increasingly isolated as Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and Israel have established exclusive economic zones paving the way for oil and gas exploration.Trump and Erdogan "stressed the importance of diplomacy in resolving regional issues," the Turkish presidency said. The situation in Syria was also addressed on the call, it added. 

"A Libya whose legal government is under threat can spread instability to Turkey," ruling party legislator Ismet Yilmaz argued in defense of the motion. “Those who shy away from taking steps on grounds that there is a risk will throw our children into a greater danger.”
The government has not revealed details about the possible Turkish deployment. The motion allows the government to decide on the scope, amount and timing of any mission by Turkish troops.
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told state-run Anadolu Agency that Turkey would send “the necessary number (of troops) whenever there is a need.”
But he also said Turkey would not dispatch its forces if Libya's rival government halts its offensive.
“If the other side adopts a different stance and says ‘OK, we are withdrawing, we are backing down,’ then why would we go?” Oktay said.
Turkey's main opposition party, CHP, had said its lawmakers would vote against the motion because the deployment would embroil Turkey in another conflict and make it a party to the further "shedding of Muslim blood."
Before the vote, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu called on the government Thursday to work for the establishment of a United Nations peacekeeping force in Libya.
“Turkey must take the lead for efforts to establish stability in the region and concentrate all diplomatic efforts in that direction,” Kilicdaroglu tweeted.
A center-right opposition party also said its legislators would not back the motion.
"We cannot throw our soldiers in the line of fire of a civilian war that has nothing to do with our national security," said Aytun Ciray, a member of the opposition Good Party, said during the parliamentary debate.
However, Erdogan's ruling party is in an alliance with a nationalist party, and the two held sufficient votes for the motion to pass.
Fighting around Tripoli escalated in recent weeks after Haftar declared a “final” and decisive battle for the capital. He has the backing of the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia, while the Tripoli-based government receives aid from Turkey, Qatar and Italy.

Iraqi protester shot dead as anti-regime rallies continue

Updated 02 January 2020
AFP

Iraqi protester shot dead as anti-regime rallies continue

  • Saadoun Al-Luhaybi, was shot in the head in a southwestern neighborhood of the Iraqi capital
Updated 02 January 2020
AFP

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi activist was shot dead overnight in Baghdad, a police source told AFP on Thursday, as anti-government rallies carried on despite a separate day-long siege of the US embassy.
The activist, Saadoun Al-Luhaybi, was shot in the head in a southwestern neighborhood of the Iraqi capital, the police source said.
He had been taking part in youth-led demonstrations rocking Iraq since early October that have demanded the ouster of a governing class seen as corrupt, inept and beholden to Iran.
The protesters have occupied Baghdad’s iconic Tahrir Square, just across the river Tigris from the Green Zone, home to government offices, the United Nations headquarters and foreign embassies.
On Tuesday, an angry mob marched into the Green Zone and to the US embassy, outraged over American air strikes that killed fighters from the Hashed Al-Shaabi military force.
They besieged the embassy for just over 24 hours, leaving on Wednesday afternoon after an order from the Hashed.
The anti-government demonstrators who have been taking to the streets for months insist their movement is entirely unrelated to the crowds that besieged and vandalized the American mission.
“We’ve got nothing to do with that,” one demonstrator in the southern protest hotspot city of Diwaniyah told AFP.
Protesters still occupied the streets in the city, where they have shut down most government offices and schools.
They briefly allowed local government offices to reopen to let employees receive their salaries at the end of the year, an AFP correspondent said.
Violence also hit the southern city of Nasiriyah overnight, with two activists surviving separate attempts on their lives.
Around a dozen activists have died in targeted killings across the country, among the nearly 460 lives lost in protest-related violence over the past three months.
Demonstrators have warned that these killings, along with kidnappings and different forms of harassment, are an attempt to scare them into halting their movement.
“What happened in front of the US embassy was an attempt to draw people’s eyes away from the popular protests now in their fourth month,” said Ahmed Mohammad Ali, a student protester in Nasiriyah.
“We’re still here, protesting for change and hoping for victory,” he told AFP.

Topics: Iraq Protests

