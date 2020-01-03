You are here

Prayers for rain performed across Saudi Arabia

Prayers for rain were order by King Salman and conducted throughout Saudi Arabia on Thursday.
Prayers for rain were order by King Salman and conducted throughout Saudi Arabia on Thursday. (SPA)
Prayers for rain were order by King Salman and conducted throughout Saudi Arabia on Thursday. (SPA)
Prayers for rain were order by King Salman and conducted throughout Saudi Arabia on Thursday. (SPA)
Updated 03 January 2020
SPA

Prayers for rain performed across Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Muslims across Saudi Arabia performed the Istisqa (rain-seeking) prayer in accordance with the Prophetic Sunnah during drought, praying to Allah Almighty for rainfall.

King Salman urged the people throughout the Kingdom to perform the Istisqa prayer on Thursday, the Royal Court said in a statement.

In Makkah, the prayer was performed in the Grand Mosque and attended by Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz, acting governor of Makkah.

In Madinah, the prayer was performed at the Prophet’s Mosque and was attended by Prince Faisal bin Salman, governor of Madinah.

In Riyadh, the prayer was performed at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque and was attended by Prince Faisal bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh.

The prayer was also performed in other regions and attended by governors and senior officials.

In their sermons, the preachers urged Muslims to pray to Allah Almighty for repentance and forgiveness, doing good and charitable deeds and beseeched for rainfall.
 

Saudi development program in Yemen implements transportation project

Updated 11 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi development program in Yemen implements transportation project

Updated 11 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) is carrying out several projects in different sectors across Yemen. One such project includes transportation of students and faculty members of the Vocational Institute in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

“The program provided support to the university so as to reduce the burden of transportation for students and faculty members,” said Hasan Al-Attas, SDRPY’s director general of projects and studies.

The director of the SDRPY office in Aden, Abdulhadi Al-Qahtani, said that the program’s aim is to identify and prioritize urgent development needs.

The program is a strategic Saudi initiative launched on the directives from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to coordinate with the Yemeni authorities and help rebuild the war-torn country.

