Prayers for rain performed across Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Muslims across Saudi Arabia performed the Istisqa (rain-seeking) prayer in accordance with the Prophetic Sunnah during drought, praying to Allah Almighty for rainfall.

King Salman urged the people throughout the Kingdom to perform the Istisqa prayer on Thursday, the Royal Court said in a statement.

In Makkah, the prayer was performed in the Grand Mosque and attended by Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz, acting governor of Makkah.

In Madinah, the prayer was performed at the Prophet’s Mosque and was attended by Prince Faisal bin Salman, governor of Madinah.

In Riyadh, the prayer was performed at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque and was attended by Prince Faisal bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh.

The prayer was also performed in other regions and attended by governors and senior officials.

In their sermons, the preachers urged Muslims to pray to Allah Almighty for repentance and forgiveness, doing good and charitable deeds and beseeched for rainfall.

