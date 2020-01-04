Libya’s house of representatives meets to discuss Turkish military interference

DUBAI: Libyan house of representatives held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the Turkish military interference in Benghazi.
The deputies called for the activation of joint defence agreements to repel Turkish forces.
One of the deputies asked to suspend the legitimacy from the Government of National Accord in Tripoli.
Another deputy said the head of the presidential council should face accusations of the “greatest treason.”
