Libya’s house of representatives meets to discuss Turkish military interference

The meeting was held in Benghazi. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Libyan house of representatives held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the Turkish military interference in Benghazi.
The deputies called for the activation of joint defence agreements to repel Turkish forces.
One of the deputies asked to suspend the legitimacy from the Government of National Accord in Tripoli.
Another deputy said the head of the presidential council should face accusations of the “greatest treason.”

Topics: Libya

Coalition scales back Iraq operations for security reasons

Updated 58 min 11 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: US-led forces helping Iraqi troops fight extremists have scaled back operations, a US defense official told AFP Saturday, a day after a US strike killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.
“We will conduct limited anti-Daesh group operations with our security partners where it mutually supports our force protection efforts,” the official said.
“We have increased security and defensive measures at Iraqi bases that host coalition troops,” the official added.

Topics: Iraq US US-led coalition

