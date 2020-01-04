You are here

  • Home
  • Dakar Rally race village gets fans in Jeddah revved up for start of the 2020 event

Dakar Rally race village gets fans in Jeddah revved up for start of the 2020 event

1 / 4
Fans have been making the most of the chance to learn more about Dakar Rally, and the vehicles and drivers who are taking part. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)
2 / 4
Fans have been making the most of the chance to learn more about Dakar Rally, and the vehicles and drivers who are taking part. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)
3 / 4
Fans have been making the most of the chance to learn more about Dakar Rally, and the vehicles and drivers who are taking part. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)
4 / 4
Fans have been making the most of the chance to learn more about Dakar Rally, and the vehicles and drivers who are taking part. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)
Short Url

https://arab.news/69wea

Updated 04 January 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Dakar Rally race village gets fans in Jeddah revved up for start of the 2020 event

  • The Dakar Village in Jeddah is open until Jan. 4 from 4 p.m. to midnight
  • The rally begins on Jan. 5 in Jeddah, and will end in Riyadh on Jan. 17
Updated 04 January 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: As the excitement builds ahead the start of the 42nd Dakar Rally, fans have been making the most of the chance to learn more about the event and the vehicles and drivers who are taking part.
The 2020 rally marks the first time it has been staged in the Middle East. In a test of endurance as well as speed, 550 competitors from 62 countries — driving cars, motorbikes, quad bikes and trucks — will set off from Jeddah on Sunday to cover 7,500 kilometers during 12 days of racing across the Saudi desert
Before then, crowds of fans have descended on Jeddah Corniche, where the Dakar race village has been set up to provide a wide range of entertaining and educational attractions and activities to get everyone up to speed on this unique motorsport challenge.
The Dakar Museum features some of the vehicles that will be taking part, along with other displays and information about the history of the world-famous event. Nearby, there are rows of parked vehicles undergoing final checks and inspections to make sure that they are fit to race.


There is also a special children’s section, where youngsters can ride on fancy miniature vans or race remote-controlled cars in the sand. For the grown-ups, there is a stage where local DJs and musicians perform throughout the evening. For more active fans there are some fun sporting activities, including soccer challenges. And, of course, there are enough food and beverage options to help restore flagging energy levels.
The soccer competitions were hosted by former world champion freestyle footballer Sean Garnier. “It’s my first time in Saudi Arabia and I’m really surprised by the way people enjoy the show and interact,” he said.
Entrepreneur Abdul Aziz and Ibtihal, a student, who visited the village together, said they were surprised by the scale of the event and how well organized it is.
“Some of these cars I’ve never seen in my life,” said Ibtihal. “It’s a perfectly orchestrated event.”
Al-Hazmi, a long-time fan of the Dakar Rally, said: “The organization is top notch but I wish they’d let people sit in the cars and enjoy rides as part of the experience in the future.” He added that he will be cheering for Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi.
Eduardo Ballinan and his wife Wilma, who moved to the Kingdom from the Philippines 15 years ago, said they cannot believe an event such as the Dakar Rally is taking place in Saudi Arabia.
“(Vehicles) like the KTM and one of the BMW models have never been seen here in Saudi Arabia. It’s huge,” said Ballinan, who runs a motorbike club with some friends.
The Dakar Village in Jeddah is open until Jan. 4 from 4 p.m. to midnight. The rally begins on Jan. 5 in Jeddah, and will end in Riyadh on Jan. 17. In the past year, Saudi Arabia has increasingly opened its doors to international tourism and world-class sports and entertainment events, as part of efforts to diversify the nation’s economy.

Topics: Dakar Rally Jeddah

Related

Sport
‘Dakar is in our backyard,’ says two-time Saudi rally participant
Sport
Fans soak up the atmosphere as Dakar Rally comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

Saudi motorcyclist’s road to Dakar and the dunes of Saudi Arabia

Updated 04 January 2020
Rawan Radwan

Saudi motorcyclist’s road to Dakar and the dunes of Saudi Arabia

  • 36-year-old Al-Khobar native began riding as an enthusiast then turned his passion into a professional career
  • On hearing the news of Dakar coming to the Kingdom, he jumped at the opportunity and joined qualifying rallies
Updated 04 January 2020
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudi motorcyclist Mishal Al-Ghunaim is ready to face the challenges of the 13-day Dakar rally, where bikers and quad racers will have to endure the sand dunes and mountain ranges alone.

The 36-year-old Al-Khobar native began riding as an enthusiast then turned his passion into a professional career — and now has the opportunity to achieve success and reach the finish line of this most demanding of races.

We met Al-Ghunaim at the “Parc Ferme” at Jeddah’s waterfront with team X-raids, as the riders and mechanics focused on tweaking their bikes ahead of the race.  

Saudi motorcyclist Mishal Al-Ghunaim is ready to face the challenges of the 13-day Dakar rally. (Supplied)

“I’ve always looked for a challenge in my life and motorbikes gave me the adrenaline kick that I’ve always sought,” he said. “I’ve been told by many that I have a wild soul; motorbikes and being off-road is one way to express myself.”

He started riding at the age of 7 and has not stopped since, but the motorcycle aficionado moved up a scale when he decided to ride professionally. 

“I starting racing rallies three years ago and began regionally, and though I was out for a year due to an accident, I’ve kept myself busy after taking many on bike tours of the area with my company, gaining experience as I rode across Saudi Arabia; something that helped me later with Dakar,” he said.

On hearing the news of Dakar coming to the Kingdom, he jumped at the opportunity and joined qualifying rallies, which he successfully completed. He rode his motorbike in the Dubai International Baja, the 2019 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, one of the most difficult rallies, with 500km of nothing more than sand dunes. He was the first Saudi to finish in the rally’s 30 years and this was a major boost for his preparation in Dakar.

His knowledge of the Kingdom’s terrain as an off-road free rider gives him an advantage over other competitors. It took Alghunaim months to fully prepare for Dakar, with plenty of riding and familiarizing himself with the terrain, as well as physical and mental training. “It’s been a nine-month struggle” to make it happen, he said.

“Deserts are deserts, and it’s very comforting for me to be racing in my home country; you don’t feel like an alien,” he said. “This lifts the strain from myself and from my family, that’s the home-country advantage.”

-------

READ MORE: Arab News' dedicated Dakar Rally 2020 Saudi Arabia Spotlight

-------

Although tough, Al-Ghunaim believes the 8,000km tour around the Kingdom will be exciting.

“Dakar is a very mental race; obviously it’s a challenge I’ve never been through so I don’t know what to expect,” he said. “The most challenging aspect will be the duration, almost 12 hours of riding each day; it’s physically straining and fatigue can set in. My plan is to take it day by day and find the inspiration to keep going.”

For riders on motorbikes and quads, the challenge of finishing Dakar is more difficult as they ride for hours on end. Al-Ghunaim’s strategy is simple but there is a lot of pressure. 

“It’s when your bike breaks down or crashes and my routine changes; that’s when everything creeps up,” he said. “You need to deal with those scenarios, try to resolve them to get back on track and get back to racing again.”

“If I’m focused and develop a routine the first few days, I’ll be able to settle into the Dakar routine nicely and manage the ‘flow’ easily. My focus and aim is be an official Dakar title finisher.”

Topics: Motorsport Dakar Dakar Rally Dakar Rally 2020 Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia 2020 Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020 Saudi Arabia

Related

Sport
Dakar Rally race village gets fans in Jeddah revved up for start of the 2020 event
Sport
‘Dakar is in our backyard,’ says two-time Saudi rally participant
Sport
Fans soak up the atmosphere as Dakar Rally comes to Saudi Arabia for first time
Sport
Saudi veteran ready for ‘real Dakar adventure’

Latest updates

Yemen minister warns Houthis against turning country into theater of US-Iran war
Weekly Energy Recap: Market builds momentum
Missiles hit Green Zone, Baghdad and Iraq base housing US troops
France's Macron discusses Middle East tensions with UAE and Iraq's Salih
Saudi motorcyclist’s road to Dakar and the dunes of Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.