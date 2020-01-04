You are here

Pakistan to end legal battle over military chief’s tenure

Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (2R), Pakistani Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi (C), Pakistani Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan (top-R) and Pakistani Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Zubair Mahmood Hayat (2L) arrive to receive Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 04 January 2020
Aamir Saeed

  • Passage of the amended act will pave way for Gen. Bajwa’s three-year extension
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Parliament is expected to complete the legislative process for the appointment, reappointment and tenure of three services chiefs, including the chief of army staff, by Wednesday. The National Assembly and Senate have to separately vet and approve the bills, a top government official said on Saturday.
“The opposition parties want to properly vet and examine the bills before putting them to the vote (in both houses of Parliament separately). Therefore, the whole process is expected to be completed by Wednesday,” Mohammed Mushtaq, additional secretary (Legislation) at the National Assembly Secretariat, told Arab News on Saturday.
The government had called the National Assembly and Senate sessions on Saturday in a bid to get the three amendment bills — the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act 2020, the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Act 2020, and the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Act 2020 — passed with the support of at least two major opposition parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
However, the government later postponed the parliamentary sessions until Monday.
The National Assembly and Senate’s joint standing committee on defense passed the three bills and laid down the procedure for the appointment and reappointment of services chiefs.
But later the opposition parties said that the bills should be separately discussed in the Senate standing committee since senators did not have the right to vote on them in the joint committee.
“We will demand the chairman of the Senate to refer the bills to the standing committee when it is tabled in the House,” Sen. Mushahidullah Khan of the PML-N told Arab News.
“The government should follow the parliamentary procedure to pass the bills instead of trying to bulldoze the process.”
All three bills are mandatory to be passed by both houses of Parliament separately with a majority before acquiring undisputed legal status.
Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak on Friday tabled the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act 2020 in the National Assembly, paving the way for a three-year extension to the army chief’s tenure.
He also separately presented the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Act and the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Act in the lower house, which the speaker, as per parliamentary procedure, referred to the defense committee for further deliberations.

The federal Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the army, navy and air force acts in a hurriedly convened meeting to plug the legal lacunae in the appointment and reappointment of services chiefs as pointed out by the Supreme Court in its verdict in November last year.
Prime Minister Imran Khan extended Gen. Bajwa’s tenure through a notification in August 2019, but the Supreme Court suspended it on Nov. 26, citing procedural irregularities and loopholes in the relevant laws.
The court later announced that Gen. Bajwa would remain as army chief for another six months during which time Parliament would legislate on the army chief’s extension/reappointment.
“The retirement age and service limits prescribed for a General, under the rules and regulations made under this act, shall not be applicable to the Chief of the Army Staff, during his tenure of appointment, reappointment, or extension, subject to a maximum age of sixty-four (64) years,” the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 2020, reads.

 

Thousands march in Liberia to protest falling economy

Updated 06 January 2020
AFP

Thousands march in Liberia to protest falling economy

  • Dozens of riot police were deployed in Monrovia, the capital, although the scene remained calm
Updated 06 January 2020
AFP

MONROVIA: Liberian police fired tear gas and water cannon on Monday to clear thousands of anti-government protesters from a central district in the capital Monrovia.
A crowd of some 3,000 people had gathered outside Monrovia's Capitol building since the morning to protest the deepening economic crisis under President George Weah.
The demonstration followed two mass rallies against the footballer-turned-president this summer, as the impoverished West African country struggles with corruption and rising prices.
Protesters outside the Capitol building had started cooking evening meals, against police orders, when law enforcement began to forcefully clear the area, an AFP journalist at the scene said.
Dozens of people suffering the effects of tear gas, or from falling during the clearance, were taken to hospital, the journalist said.
Tensions have risen in the weeks prior to the demonstration after the government said it would block any protest before the end of January and opposition group the Council of Patriots vowed to defy the ban.
The government relented on Sunday night and authorised Monday's rally, Justice Ministry spokeswoman Maude Somah told AFP.
The atmosphere at the protest was initially calm, although some businesses in Monrovia closed for fear of violence.
Weah is under growing pressure to revive Liberia's economy, which is flailing after back-to-back civil wars and the 2014-2016 Ebola crisis.
Inflation is soaring, according to the World Bank, and civil servants regularly go unpaid.
Liberia's justice ministry said in a statement Sunday that it would provide security for the protest but warned that COP leaders would be held accountable if they broke the law.
Thousands of Liberians already took to the streets in June and July to protest living conditions and spiralling inflation under Weah.

Topics: Liberia

Related

Media
Liberia shuts radio station critical of President George Weah

