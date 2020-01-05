You are here

X-raid to race for Bahrain in Dakar Rally

The X-raid team will race for Bahrain in their first self-developed and constructed Mini John Cooper Works and Mini John Cooper Works Buggy.
  • The rally will be flagged off in Jeddah and conclude in Riyadh, covering 7,500 kilometers
Bahrain announced its participation in the Dakar Rally, to be held in Saudi Arabia from Jan. 5 to 17. The first rally in the Middle East will see the X-raid team racing for Bahrain in their first self-developed and constructed Mini John Cooper Works and Mini John Cooper Works Buggy. The Bahrain team will include champion drivers Stephane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz and co-drivers Lucas Cruz and Paulo Fiúza.
The 2020 edition of the rally also marks a milestone for the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia becoming the first country in the region to play host to the challenge, gaining the right to hold it for the next five years. The 13-day off-road race will see more than 550 drivers from 62 nations contest in 12 stages while exploring the vast and formidable desert terrains of the largest country in the region.
Sheikh Abdulla bin Isa Al-Khalifa, president of Bahrain’s Motor Federation, said: “This is as much a moment of pride for Bahrain, as it is for our region. Our participation shows Bahrain’s advances in the motorsports world, inspired no doubt by Bahrain’s pioneering move to host the Formula One Grand Prix since 2004.”
“An event of such global magnitude presents the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a monumental opportunity to showcase its unique natural landscape, as well as its keenness and enthusiasm to bring global sporting events to the country and the region.”
Sven Quandt, owner of the German motorsport team X-raid, a specialist in cross-country rallying, which will be taking part in the rally, said: “This is a big achievement for Bahrain, which is already making its presence felt on global stage. The country’s participation adds another dimension to its vision to be a nation that hosts, supports, organizes, develops and participates in the success of the global sports movement.”
The rally will be flagged off in Jeddah and conclude in Riyadh, covering 7,500 kilometers. The route will pass through some of the most picturesque destinations in Saudi Arabia, including the UNESCO World Heritage site of AlUla in the northwest; Tabouk region in the northeast, which is home to the futuristic NEOM city project; the ancient Ha’il region; and Wadi Al-Dawasir in Najd province, which is being developed in the middle of the desert as a new urban center.

KAPSARC’s new energy-economics products support Vision 2030

  • The annual growth for data insights was around 200 percent, as the center has published nine this year compared with three in 2018
King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) has created four new energy-economics products during 2019, aiming to highlight the hottest topics locally and globally.
The new products are seeking to support decision-makers to reach Vision 2030 goals by providing pivotal insights and recommendations to ensure energy security, diversify economic resources, and curb climate change.
Five podcasts, 20 instant insights, nine commentaries, and 12 open models and tools have launched in 2019, seeking to discuss new challenges in the areas of the economy, water, energy, environment, and technology, with analyses and solutions by the center’s researchers.
During this year, the center’s publications in 10 initiatives — including energy, the economy, oil, electricity, transportation, and climate change — rose by 32.5 percent compared with last year, from 86 to 114 studies.

NUMBER

10 - Initiatives KAPSARC focused on: Evaluation of public investment projects, future of transport and fuel demand, future of energy, oil and gas markets, climate change, electricity sector transition, economic diversification, energy and economic vulnerability and models, data, and tools.

The annual growth for data insights was around 200 percent, as the center has published nine this year compared with three in 2018. KAPSARC focused on 10 key initiatives, which include: Evaluation of public investment projects, future of transport and fuel demand, future of energy, oil and gas markets, climate change, electricity sector transition, economic diversification, energy and economic vulnerability and models, data, and tools.
This year, the center introduced more than 1,250 open access models and research tools to advance the understanding of energy economics and environment policy pathways. The yearly average increase was 13.6 percent, as the number of open access tools last year was 1,100. KAPSARC also offers 12 new models and tools this year.
KAPSARC is a nonprofit global institution located in Riyadh, dedicated to independent research into energy economics, policy, technology, and the environment across all types of energy. The center is focused on finding solutions for the most effective and productive use of energy to enable economic and social progress nationally, regionally, and globally.

