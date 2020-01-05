You are here

  • Home
  • US targeting 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans: Trump

US targeting 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans: Trump

US President Donald Trump said 52 sites on target list. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pyz8x

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

US targeting 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans: Trump

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump warned Saturday that the US is targeting 52 sites in Iran and will hit them “very fast and very hard” if the Islamic republic attacks American personnel or assets.
In a tweet defending Friday’s drone strike assassination of a top Iranian general in Iraq, Trump said 52 represents the number of Americans held hostage at the US embassy in Tehran for more than a year starting in late 1979.
Trump said some of these sites are “at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”

Topics: Soleimani death Iran US

Related

Middle-East
Reaper drone launched from Qatar fired missile that killed Soleimani
Update
Middle-East
Missiles hit Green Zone, Baghdad and Iraq base housing US troops

Erdogan under fire over troops for Libya

Updated 05 January 2020
Arab News

Erdogan under fire over troops for Libya

  • Members of Libya’s Parliament in Benghazi accused Ankara of ‘a return to colonialism.’
Updated 05 January 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faced growing international opposition on Saturday to his plans to send troops to fight in Libya.

Members of the Libyan Parliament in Benghazi accused Ankara of “a return to colonialism,” and the African Union said it was deeply concerned about “interference” in Libya.

Turkish politicians last week approved a law authorizing a military deployment in Libya to shore up the UN-backed government in Tripoli, which has been under sustained attack since April from the rival administration in the east.

At an emergency meeting of the Libyan Parliament in the eastern city of Benghazi, members accused the Tripoli government of “high treason” because of the maritime and military deals it signed with Ankara in November, clearing the way for a Turkish military intervention.

FASTFACT

Members of Libya’s Parliament in Benghazi accused Ankara of ‘a return to colonialism.’

Parliament spokesman Abdallah Bleheq said MPs voted unanimously to scrap the accords, and to sever ties with Ankara.

In Addis Ababa, African Union chief Moussa Faki Mahamat said he was “deeply concerned at the deterioration of the situation in Libya and the continuing suffering of the Libyan people.”

“The various threats of political and military interference in the internal affairs of the country increase the risk of a confrontation, whose motives have nothing to do with the fundamental interests of the Libyan people and their aspirations for freedom, peace, democracy and development,” Faki said.

He urged the international community to join forces with Africa in seeking a peaceful resolution of the crisis, which he warned had “dangerous consequences” for the continent as a whole.

Topics: Libya Turkey

Related

Middle-East
Turkish intervention risks Syria scenario for Libya, say experts
Middle-East
Libya's Haftar makes 'call to arms' over possible Turkey intervention

Latest updates

US targeting 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans: Trump
Aisha Al-Miqrawi: The stutterer who captured Asir governor’s attention
Most Saudis consider pop music an effective way to uplift mood, says study
SGS signs ground handling contract with Flynas
X-raid to race for Bahrain in Dakar Rally

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.