BAGHDAD: Iraq's foreign ministry has lodged official complaints with the United Nations Secretary-General and Security Council over U.S. air strikes on Iraqi soil that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and several Iraqi militia leaders.
The complaint is about "American attacks and aggression on Iraqi military positions and the assassination of Iraqi and allied high level military commanders on Iraqi soil," the ministry said in a statement.
It described the attacks as "a dangerous breach of Iraqi sovereignty and of the terms of U.S. presence in Iraq."
It called on the Security Council to condemn the attacks.
Iraq complains to UN over U.S. attacks -foreign ministry
- A pro-Iran faction urged Iraqis to move away from US forces
- Some 5,200 US soldiers are deployed across Iraqi bases to train and support local troops
