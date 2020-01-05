Iraq complains to UN over U.S. attacks -foreign ministry

You are here

Iraqi lawmakers convened to vote on whether US troop presence in Iraq. (File/Reuters)
US troops are deployed as part of the broader international coalition, invited by the Iraqi government in 2014 to help fight Daesh. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • A pro-Iran faction urged Iraqis to move away from US forces
  • Some 5,200 US soldiers are deployed across Iraqi bases to train and support local troops
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq's foreign ministry has lodged official complaints with the United Nations Secretary-General and Security Council over U.S. air strikes on Iraqi soil that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and several Iraqi militia leaders.
The complaint is about "American attacks and aggression on Iraqi military positions and the assassination of Iraqi and allied high level military commanders on Iraqi soil," the ministry said in a statement.
It described the attacks as "a dangerous breach of Iraqi sovereignty and of the terms of U.S. presence in Iraq."
It called on the Security Council to condemn the attacks.

Death toll from airstrike in Libya’s Tripoli climbs to 30

Updated 05 January 2020
AP

Death toll from airstrike in Libya’s Tripoli climbs to 30

  • Tripoli has been the scene of fighting since April
  • The ambulance service in Tripoli said the airstrike also wounded at least 33 others
Updated 05 January 2020
AP

CAIRO: The death toll from an airstrike that slammed into a military academy in Libya’s capital climbed to at least 30 people, most of them students, health authorities said Sunday.
Tripoli has been the scene of fighting since April between the self-styled Libyan National Army led by Gen. Khalifa Haftar and an array of militias loosely allied with the weak but UN-supported government that holds the capital.
The airstrike took place late Saturday in the capital’s Hadaba area, just south of the city center where fighting has been raging for months.
The ambulance service in Tripoli said the airstrike also wounded at least 33 others. It posted images of dead bodies and wounded people being treated at a hospital.
The UN Support Mission in Libyan condemned in “the strongest terms” the attack.
The Tripoli-based government blamed the airstrike on the self-styled Libyan National Army. A spokesman for the LNA did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.
The fighting for Tripoli escalated in recent weeks after Haftar declared a “final” and decisive battle for the capital. That followed a military and maritime agreement Tripoli authorities signed with their ally Turkey calling for the deployment of Turkish troops to Libya.
The fighting has threatened to plunge Libya into violence and chaos rivaling the 2011 conflict that ousted and later killed its ruler Muammar Qaddafi.
The country is now divided between the UN-supported administration in the west, and a rival government in the east aligned with the LNA.
France, Russia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and other key Arab countries support Haftar and his allies in the east. The Tripoli-based government is backed by Qatar, Italy and Turkey.

