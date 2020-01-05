You are here

Homeless US woman charged with assaulting Saudi student, ripping off her hijab

Jasmine Renee Campbell, 23, is accused of causing the victim irrevocable psychological damage. (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)
Hala Tashkandi

  • The victim – who has not been named – says she is too afraid to continue wearing her hijab in the US
  • Jasmine Renee Campbell, 23, is accused of causing the victim irrevocable psychological damage to the student in Portland, Oregon
RIYADH: A US court has charged a homeless woman with hate crimes after she attacked a Saudi exchange student, ripped the woman’s hijab off, attempted to strangle the student and then stripped naked before wiping her own body with it.

Now the victim – who has not been named – says she is too afraid to continue wearing her hijab in the US.

Jasmine Renee Campbell, 23, is accused of causing the victim irrevocable psychological damage to the student in Portland, Oregon.

According to court documents, the incident occurred at a downtown Portland MAX train station on Nov. 12, 2019, at about 7:20 p.m.

Campbell is accused of forcefully removing the 24-year-old Saudi student’s hijab and attempting to choke her with it.

It is claimed Campbell then removed her clothes except for a jacket, rubbed the victim’s hijab on parts of her naked body, until bystanders called the police to the scene.

She also faces two counts of second-degree bias crime, one count of attempted strangulation, one count of harassment, and one count of third-degree criminal mischief. The case is being investigated by the Portland Police Bureau.

According to the report, the victim told police she no longer felt safe wearing a hijab in public and had to rely on alternative methods to keep herself covered.

Campbell told police she was “fighting and playing around,” that she “wanted to be a stripper,” and she wanted to “show the victim that she did not have to be a Muslim.”

The report further reveals that on Dec. 13, 2019, the Portland Police Bureau located and arrested Campbell for an unrelated crime.

She was scheduled to appear in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Jan. 3, 2020, but failed to appear. A warrant for Campbell’s arrest remains active.

In an article posted on Jan. 3, Campbell told Local news outlet, FOX 12 Oregon, she was not trying to hurt anyone. According to her, she was drunk and also suffered from mental health issues.

Campbell said she missed the court hearing because of treatment she received for her illness.

According to court records Campbell said she did not know the victim.

The issue of the hijab is one of the most discussed among Arab women living in the US.

Some women openly wear hijab, some resort to different types of hats and some Arab women avoid wearing one altogether.

Noor Ali, who studied in the US for six years, says she wears her hijab in Arab countries, but takes it off when she goes to America.

“I am a proud hijabi, and I love my hijab, but I used to live in Arizona, and it just was not safe to wear a hijab there,” she told Arab News.

She feels guilty over the admission but maintains that it was only due to safety reasons.

And Kholood Alayman, a student in Texas, said she lived in a more “intolerant” state, which caused her to worry over her hijab almost daily. But nonetheless, she continues to wear it.

But she said she had been lucky, so far: “Every time I hear about a Muslim woman harassed, abused, or worse for her hijab, all I can think of is ‘that could have been me’,” she said.

Al-Wajh, a city rich with history

MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • The old city’s pristine environment has placed it high on the list of cities to visit for locals and tourists
  • Historians differ on the origins of its name, which translates as “the face” 
AL-WAJH: Al-Wajh, on the Red Sea coast, is one of the most attractive Saudi cities. With a long history of welcoming sailors and visitors, it is a fitting setting for the first stage of Dakar Rally 2020.
The old city’s pristine environment, barely touched by development projects, has placed it high on the list of cities to visit for locals and tourists alike in modern times but its location was primeval. 
According to local newspaper columnist and media figure Ahmed Al-Balawi, historians differ on the origins of the name, which translates as “the face.” 
“The most acceptable one is that the city is located on a relatively high plateau above the Red Sea, and is considered to be the starting point of the land of the Hijaz region for people sailing from the African continent. It is the first area of the Arabian Peninsula that they ‘face’ when approaching land.”
Al-Balawi said that historians believe that the port of Al-Wajh has been known since ancient times, even before Islam, and was used by the Nabateans. The city is known for the remains of a Roman port at Al-Qusayer, 45 km to the south.
“The port became vitally important during the Islamic era, especially during the Ayyubid, Mamluk and Ottoman dynasties.”
Al-Balawi said that Dakar Rally 2020 had received great media coverage, and “this means media will focus on the city, which has all the necessary tourist attractions beginning from the moderate weather throughout the year, the presence of virgin beaches, picturesque islands, diversity of fish, coral reefs, diving, archaeological castles and houses and mosques; the thing that will definitely have a great impact on the development of the city.”
“I am thrilled to see the Dakar in our city for the first time. This means the city will be globally known through the international media coverage that is expected to accompany the events,” he said.“This major historical sporting event will allow young people of Al-Wajh to learn more about the race. This could pave the way for the local talents to practice this type of sport and hopefully become champions.”
Al-Balawi said that the governorate of Al-Wajh is part of the Red Sea Project and the mega project of Amaala. 
“Al-Wajh is the nearest sea port to AlUla and is to the south of the $500 billion megacity of NEOM. All these factors are expected to significantly contribute to the development of this city, raise economic growth rates and create new job opportunities for the citizens,” he said.
Al-Balawi said that the only thing the residents, estimated at 45,000, are currently in need of is that investors speed up implementing the investment opportunities that the city has provided. “These include establishing commercial malls and recreational zones,” he said.

   

