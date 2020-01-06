You are here

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund deposits $131 million in accounts of Hafiz beneficiaries

A total of 7,098 job seekers — 3,928 women and 3,170 men - were offered job opportunities in the private sector in December through the two Hafiz initiatives. (SPA)
Updated 06 January 2020
SPA

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund deposits $131 million in accounts of Hafiz beneficiaries

  • Hadaf offers qualification and training support programs for people to help provide them with the skills and capacities needed to join the labor market and contribute to the Kingdom’s national development
Updated 06 January 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) deposited more than SAR493 million ($131 million) in people’s bank accounts for December.
The beneficiaries, numbering more than 323,000, are registered with the Hafiz unemployment and difficulty schemes. Hadaf said that the number of people registered with the Hafiz unemployment program had reached 168,062, while the figure for the difficulty scheme stood at 155,912.
A total of 7,098 job seekers — 3,928 women and 3,170 men - were offered job opportunities in the private sector in December through the two Hafiz initiatives.
The Kingdom wants to reduce unemployment figures, and to find suitable jobs for Saudis. Hadaf offers qualification and training support programs for people to help provide them with the skills and capacities needed to join the labor market and contribute to the Kingdom’s national development. 
To support the training of the local labor force, Hadaf has launched programs and held job interviews in cooperation with the private sector throughout Saudi Arabia to back the employment of the national workforce.

Topics: Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) HAFIZ

30 historical mosques restored across Saudi Arabia

Updated 06 January 2020
SPA

30 historical mosques restored across Saudi Arabia

Updated 06 January 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Mohammed bin Salman Project for Developing Historical Mosques has completed its first phase, renovating 30 mosques in 10 Saudi regions at a cost of more than SR50 million ($13 million) over 423 days. This is part of the crown prince’s directive to renovate 130 historical mosques throughout the Kingdom, using Saudi companies that specialize in heritage buildings.
Saudi engineers are involved to ensure the preservation of each mosque’s authentic urban identity using new, high-quality materials.
The government is giving utmost importance to renovating historical mosques that have been closed for more than 40 years.
Facilities such as women’s prayer rooms, services for disabled people, air conditioning, lighting and acoustics are being provided.
One of the mosques, the Jarir Al-Bajali Mosque in Taif governorate, was established in the era of the Prophet Mohammed’s companion Jarir bin Abdullah Al-Bajali.
Some of these historical mosques were known as scholarly beacons, such as Sheikh Abu Bakr Mosque, which was established more than 300 years ago in Al-Ahsa governorate.
The 30 renovated mosques have been receiving worshippers since Dec. 27, 2019, with the aim of preserving Islamic heritage and architecture, and reviving heritage villages and historical city centers.

The crown prince’s support for this project emanates from mosques’ importance in Islam and in urban architectural heritage.
The renovation works were preceded by studies, documentation of the historical and architectural dimensions of each mosque, and a review of all challenges.
The renovation process includes restoring sections that are typical of old mosques, such as the khalwah, an underground or backend prayer area at a certain height that protects worshippers from cold weather.
Courtyards, reception sites for guests, ablution areas and traditional wells are also being preserved.
During the past four decades, Saudi Arabia experienced rapid urban development, including the trend of building modern mosques, neglecting historical ones, and sometimes even demolishing them to build new ones in their place.
Most elements of the design of historical mosques coincide with the trend toward sustainability and green architecture.

Topics: Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage (SCTH

