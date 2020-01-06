You are here

Gulf stocks little changed after steep declines in previous session

Dubai’s bellwether Dubai Financial Market General Index was up 0.3 percent on Monday. (AFP)
Major Gulf bourses were little changed on Monday, a day after shares in the region fell steeply due to alarm over increasing hostility between the United States and Iran, while Kuwait extended losses.

Tehran promised vengeance after a US air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian top military commander and architect of its growing influence in the Middle East.

Trump also said that the US will retaliate against Iran if Tehran were to strike back after the killing.

“Escalation encourages money to leave the region and reduces investment inflows, as an actual war would be devastating for regional economies,” said Firas Modad, Middle East and North Africa director at IHS Markit. “It also raises the price of oil, but not enough to plug the hole in the Saudi budget.”

In Saudi, the index edged down 0.1 percent, with National Commercial Bank losing 0.6 percent and Saudi Aramco falling 0.1 percent to 34.5 riyals ($9.20), hitting its lowest intraday level since last month’s market debut.

Oil prices shot more than 2 percent with Brent rising above $70 a barrel, while spot gold surged close to a seven-year peak on Monday, after Trump issued a threat to impose sanctions on Iraq amid escalating tensions with Iran in the Middle East.

In Kuwait, the index declined 0.2 percent, following its biggest fall in over two years in the previous session. Mabanee Company slid 2.6 percent and Burgan Bank was down 2 percent.

Dubai’s index rose 0.3 percent as Dubai Islamic Bank was up 0.7 percent and Emaar Properties added 0.5 percent.

The Abu Dhabi index traded flat with Aldar Properties dropping 0.9 percent, whereas Dana Gas rose 1.7 percent.

The Qatari index slipped 0.1 percent, hurt by a 1.5 percent fall in lender Masraf Al Rayan and a 1.7 percent decrease in Mesaieed Petrochemical.

Boeing, FAA reviewing new design issue on grounded 737 MAX aircraft

  • Wiring issue could push back the return of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
  • Boeing will halt production this month following the grounding in March of its best-selling plane
WASHINGTON: Boeing Co. and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed on Sunday they are reviewing a wiring issue that could potentially cause a short circuit on the grounded 737 MAX.
Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe said Sunday the US planemaker “identified this issue as part of that rigorous process, and we are working with the FAA to perform the appropriate analysis. It would be premature to speculate as to whether this analysis will lead to any design changes.”
The New York Times reported Boeing is reviewing whether two bundles of wiring are too close together, which could lead to a short circuit and potentially result in a crash if pilots did not respond appropriately.
The FAA said in a statement Sunday the agency and company “are analyzing certain findings from a recent review of the proposed modifications to the Boeing 737 MAX.” The agency added it will “ensure that all safety related issues identified during this process are addressed.”
Boeing is currently working to design separating the wiring bundles if necessary and conducting extensive analysis to establish if the electrical fault could occur in a real-world scenario, a company official said.
Officials said the FAA had directed Boeing to complete an audit in December. The wiring issue could push back the return of the MAX, the officials added. Reuters has reported previously the FAA is not likely to approve the plane until at least February and might not until March or later.
The FAA flagged the wiring issue as potentially “catastrophic.” It is possible other protections like shielding, insulation and circuit breakers could prevent the short circuit, a company official said.
Boeing will halt production of the 737 MAX this month following the grounding in March of its best-selling plane after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people.
Last month, Boeing’s board fired Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg after repeatedly failing to contain the fallout from the crashes that tarnished its reputation with airlines and regulators.
The crisis has cost Boeing $9 billion, and has hurt suppliers and airlines.
Boeing is struggling to mend relations with the US and international regulators it needs to win over to get the jet back in the air.
Separately, US and European regulators are expected to return to Iowa this week to review a software documentation audit of the 737 MAX that was not completed last year, officials said Sunday. FAA and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency are scheduled to meet in Seattle this week and then return to Rockwell Collins facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa next weekend to review the audit.

