The Golden Globes gift bag featured halal-friendly skincare

DUBAI: The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Ricky Gervais, kicked off the 2020 award season on Jan. 5 at Los Angeles’s The Beverly Hilton.

Throughout the course of the evening, the ceremony honored the best and brightest in Hollywood. Though not everyone got to walk away with a golden statuette, the nominees together with the evening’s attendees all got to take home a gift bag that rivals all others.

According to Forbes, the 2020 Golden Globes gift bags were worth approximately $9,500 and boasted everything from luxury cosmetics to a seven-night stay in Hawaii sponsored by American Luxury Tours.

Among the swag from countless sponsors nestled inside the massive tote bag was rose water beverages from H2rOse, spa products from Copper + Crane, Bluetooth speakers from Nuvelon, SunSoaker’s portable solar-powered chargers, Pat McGrath lipstick and shapewear from Nancy Ganz, to name but a few.

Also featured in the gift bags, which each celebrity received on the evening, was halal-friendly skincare from UK-based cosmetics brand Baroque & Rose.







The unisex skincare range, which bills itself as “organic,” “vegan,” and “halal” was founded by former makeup artist Miriam Ciantar in Malta. The holistic and eco-friendly brand is known for using fresh, potent, locally-sourced ingredients that are organic and sustainable, both factors that generally constitute a product as “halal.”

Meanwhile, one set from the cruelty-free brand will set you back $218; a small price to pay when you’re a part of Hollywood’s elite.

Below, some other notable items that made their way into this year's swag pack.

Silver Stork new parent care packages

RXBar natural protein bars

Livie & Luca children's shoes

San Clemente Cookie Dough Co

Si Passione Eau de Parfum by Armani

Lavassa coffee beans

Living Proof Triple Detox shampoo