You are here

  • Home
  • Merkel, Putin to meet in Moscow amid growing Middle East tensions

Merkel, Putin to meet in Moscow amid growing Middle East tensions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday to discuss ‘current international questions.’ (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gwbqd

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Merkel, Putin to meet in Moscow amid growing Middle East tensions

  • German chancellor will discuss ‘current international questions’ with Vladimir Putin
  • Germany and Russia are among the world powers trying to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Moscow on Saturday to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin amid growing tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere.
Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Monday that the chancellor will discuss “current international questions” with Putin. Those will include Syria, Libya, Iran, Iraq, Ukraine and bilateral issues.
Seibert said that “Russia is an important player on the world stage and as a permanent member of the (UN) Security Council it’s indispensable when it comes to solving conflicts in the world.” Germany is currently a non-permanent member of the Security Council.
Germany and Russia are among the world powers that have been trying to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran after the US withdrew from the agreement unilaterally in 2018.
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will accompany Merkel to Moscow, Seibert said.

Topics: Angela Merkel Vladimir Putin Germany Russia Middle East

Related

Update
World
Pelosi says House to vote on limiting Trump’s military actions in Iran
Middle-East
Egypt to meet four European countries on Libya crisis

Three Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack on military base in Kenya

Updated 06 January 2020
Reuters

Three Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack on military base in Kenya

  • Kenya military: Four of the attackers have been killed
  • Al-Shabab has been fighting to overthrow the UN-backed Somali government
Updated 06 January 2020
Reuters

NAIROBI/WASHINGTON: Three Americans — one US military servicemember and two contractors — were killed by Somalia’s Al-Shabab militant group during an attack on Sunday on a military base in Kenya used by both US and Kenyan forces, the US military said.

The military’s Africa Command confirmed the deaths and said two other Americans who work for the US Department of Defense were also wounded in the attack on the Manda Bay Airfield in Lamu county, close to the Somali border.

“The wounded Americans are currently in stable condition and being evacuated,” Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement.

The attack presents another crisis for Washington just as the Pentagon grapples with a rapidly escalating standoff with Iran following a Friday US drone strike in Baghdad that killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Tehran and Washington have traded threats and counter-threats following the strike, stoking fears of open conflict.

The assault by Al-Shabab, which has been fighting for more than a decade to overthrow the Somali government and impose strict Islamic law, began before dawn and lasted around four hours, witnesses and military sources told Reuters.

A Kenyan police report seen by Reuters said the militants destroyed two planes, two US helicopters and multiple American military vehicles during their assault.

The Kenyan military said five militants had been killed in the attack. There were no immediate reports of Kenyan casualties.

In a statement earlier on Sunday, Al-Shabab claimed it had destroyed seven aircraft and three military vehicles, without providing other details. It also published pictures of masked gunmen standing next to an aircraft in flames.

AFRICOM said fewer than 150 US personnel had been at the base, where they provided training and counterterrorism support to East African forces.

“Alongside our African and international partners, we will pursue those responsible for this attack,” said US Army General Stephen Townsend, who leads Africa Command.

Kenyan military spokesman Col. Paul Njuguna said the base had been secured.

“This morning at around 5:30 am an attempt was made to breach security at Manda Air Strip. The attempted breach was successfully repulsed,” he said in a statement.

“Arising from the unsuccessful breach a fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip. The fire has been put under control.”

In the operation to repulse the attack, at least five militants were killed and weapons including four AK47 rifles were seized, Njuguna said.

There was no indication the militants had managed to enter the base. The airfield is separate to another on Manda Island used by commercial flights to Lamu.

Kenya sent troops into Somalia in 2011 after a spate of cross-border attacks and kidnappings. They were later absorbed into an African Union peacekeeping force, now 21,000-strong, which supports the shaky, Western-backed Somali government.

Independent investigator Benjamin Strick, who analyzes satellite imagery for open-source investigation websites such as Bellingcat, said the photos of gunmen next to a burning plane published by Al-Shabab matched satellite images of buildings and a distinctive aircraft apron adjacent to the base but outside its perimeter.

Residents on nearby Lamu Island, a haven for wealthy tourists and visiting European royalty, said a loud explosion jolted them awake before 4 a.m.

Abdalla Barghash said he later saw a large dark plume of smoke rising from the Manda Bay mainland, where the airstrip and base are located.

Lamu county, which is far more impoverished than the island, is frequently targeted by Al-Shabab with roadside bombs and ambushes on travelers or attacks on isolated villages.

The insurgents killed three passengers when they attacked a bus in the county on Thursday.

Topics: Kenya Al-Shabab

Related

World
Somalia’s Al-Shabab extremists claim deadly bombing
World
US military says Somalia air strikes killed 4 Al-Shabab militants

Latest updates

Merkel, Putin to meet in Moscow amid growing Middle East tensions
The Golden Globes gift bag featured halal-friendly skincare
Hamas leader Haniyeh attends Soleimani’s funeral in Iran
Arab designers dominated the Golden Globes after-parties
London-listed NMC Health to assess cash position after short-seller attack

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.