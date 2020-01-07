Deal signed to boost environmental research in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The minister of environment, water and agriculture, and the minister of industry and mineral resources, signed a scientific and technical cooperation agreement between the former’s ministry and the Saudi Geological Survey.

The agreement comes within the framework of cooperation to serve common interests and goals in fields related to environmental, water and agricultural research, as well as the preservation and protection of natural resources.

Working groups will be formed to carry out follow-up tasks to implement joint projects, studies and research, involving detailed technical studies related to protecting natural resources, and mitigating damage from environmental or humanitarian disasters.

The agreement seeks the mutual exchange of consultations and experience, and implementation of training programs and specialized workshops in the field of water to raise the scientific level of technicians on both sides.

It also seeks to exchange studies on rehabilitating the desert environment, and on changes occurring to vegetation cover and its relationship to climate change and rain.